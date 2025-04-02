ITD-CREC No.10 issues second statement on SAO building collapse

The joint venture, currently under intense scrutiny over alleged irregularities in the construction of the new SAO building in Chatuchak, Bangkok, emphasized that it is fully cooperating with authorities in the investigation. The structure collapsed on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake in Myanmar.

In its April 1 statement, ITD-CREC No.10 expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and those injured in the incident. The company pledged its commitment to providing initial humanitarian aid to affected families and offering continued support to all impacted by the tragedy.