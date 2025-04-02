ITD-CREC No.10 issues second statement on SAO building collapse

The joint venture, currently under intense scrutiny over alleged irregularities in the construction of the new SAO building in Chatuchak, Bangkok, emphasized that it is fully cooperating with authorities in the investigation. The structure collapsed on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake in Myanmar.
In its April 1 statement, ITD-CREC No.10 expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and those injured in the incident. The company pledged its commitment to providing initial humanitarian aid to affected families and offering continued support to all impacted by the tragedy.
ITD-CREC No.10 stated that it had been involved in rescue operations from the outset, coordinating through official channels and deploying personnel and equipment to assist with relief efforts. The company reiterated its dedication to mitigating the damage and supporting recovery initiatives to the best of its ability.
The firm reaffirmed that procurement and construction were carried out in strict compliance with legal regulations, engineering standards, and best industry practices to ensure quality and safety. It noted that all materials were sourced from approved manufacturers and underwent rigorous quality inspections before being used in the project.
ITD-CREC No.10 assured the public that it would continue working closely with stakeholders in the aftermath of the collapse. The company urged all parties to await the official engineering assessment, which will determine the precise cause of the incident.