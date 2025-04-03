Thai rescue dogs provide emotional support as search goes on at collapsed tower

To soothe the families of some of the 72 still missing, the two golden retrievers wearing orange vests met relatives in a temporary shelter.

Children patted their heads while others murmured to them, entrusting the canines with the task of carrying their hopes into the rubble when they resume their usual activity.

The brief interaction brought a small sense of comfort, said Chanpen Keawnoi, whose mother and younger sister are missing.

"They said as long as the dog keeps barking when they hear a signal, there’s still a chance someone could be alive," she added.