7 days not enough — Interior Minister probes SAO collapse further

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul gave a statement on Friday (April 4, 2025), following a meeting with the fact-finding committee regarding the collapse of the new State Audit Office building in the Chatuchak area.

He said the committee convened exactly one week after the incident, in line with the established timeframe, to begin investigating the cause.

However, due to ongoing rescue operations at the site, officials have not yet been able to fully collect material samples for testing. Therefore, it is still too early to conclusively determine the cause of the building collapse.

Preliminary findings have identified factors that will lead to further in-depth investigation, particularly from an engineering perspective, including a review of the building's design. This process will take time, as it involves creating a model to ensure accuracy, Anutin said.