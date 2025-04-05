Hope restored! K9 \"Sahara\" barks, signaling possible survivors under rubble

There is renewed hope on Saturday, April 5, that a 'survivor' may be found from the earthquake that caused the collapse of the State Audit Office building, which had been under construction since last week."
Alongkot Chukaew, Deputy Director of the USAR K9 Thailand Rescue Organization, updated the ongoing search efforts.
Early this morning, three K9 dogs—Sahara, Lily, and Nari—were deployed to search for survivors in zones A and D. The dogs took turns working, and upon reaching the area between zones A and D, Sahara, a highly experienced dog, entered a narrow space and barked from within, signaling potential human presence.
Rescue teams attempted to enter the area and discovered a large slab of concrete forming a slope, with small corridors inside. The dog managed to go about 3-4 meters in, raising hopes that survivors might still be trapped inside.
Later, after receiving no response from the trapped individuals, K9 units were directed to zone D, where the dogs didn’t go deeper into the area due to the steep incline, but did send bark signals. The search continued in zone C, where no signals were detected.
Despite the dog’s bark, authorities couldn’t confirm if there were survivors or casualties. It was only certain that there were humans in the area, as Sahara, known for her precision, was the only dog to bark.
Following the signal from Sahara, the search plan was adjusted, with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other authorities continuing the search in the area.
K9 dogs were then withdrawn from the scene for rest, and heavy machinery was brought in to clear the area before the K9s could be safely redeployed.
Thitikorn Tanthawuttho, a volunteer from the Phet Kasem Foundation and the Thai Disaster Response Association, and the drone operator, provided an update on the ongoing search mission.
Initially, the drone flights focused on detecting life signs using thermal scanning equipment and creating maps for the rescue teams to utilize.
Recently, the plan has been adjusted to focus more on supporting the safety of the personnel working in various zones and conducting aerial surveillance, particularly during the use of heavy machinery for digging, cutting, and drilling. For example, yesterday, a hydraulic leak was detected in one of the heavy machines, and the image was shared with the relevant parties for repair and adjustment.
Additionally, drones are being used to search for potential clues or evidence, such as shoes, hats, pieces of cloth, and food traces, to locate areas where survivors or missing persons might be trapped. These coordinates are then provided to the rescue teams for further searching.
Currently, during aerial surveillance, traces of insects, resembling flies, were observed flying in and out of cracks or gaps in the concrete, although the area remains difficult to access at the moment.