Hope restored! K9 \"Sahara\" barks, signaling possible survivors under rubble

There is renewed hope on Saturday, April 5, that a 'survivor' may be found from the earthquake that caused the collapse of the State Audit Office building, which had been under construction since last week."

Alongkot Chukaew, Deputy Director of the USAR K9 Thailand Rescue Organization, updated the ongoing search efforts.

Early this morning, three K9 dogs—Sahara, Lily, and Nari—were deployed to search for survivors in zones A and D. The dogs took turns working, and upon reaching the area between zones A and D, Sahara, a highly experienced dog, entered a narrow space and barked from within, signaling potential human presence.

Rescue teams attempted to enter the area and discovered a large slab of concrete forming a slope, with small corridors inside. The dog managed to go about 3-4 meters in, raising hopes that survivors might still be trapped inside.

Later, after receiving no response from the trapped individuals, K9 units were directed to zone D, where the dogs didn’t go deeper into the area due to the steep incline, but did send bark signals. The search continued in zone C, where no signals were detected.