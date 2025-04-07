DSI warns of new online scam using fake DSI badges

Samart is the President of the Anti-Pyramid Scheme Federation of Thailand and a former deputy spokesperson of the Palang Pracharath Party. He later became a suspect in an extortion case related to the The iCon Group scandal.

The fraudsters then threaten legal action unless victims transfer money—sometimes even funds from their parents—for "inspection." Out of fear, victims have transferred large sums to the scammers’ accounts.

DSI has issued a warning to the public: if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a DSI officer and asking you to conduct a financial transaction, it is a scam. Stay calm, do not panic, and hang up immediately.