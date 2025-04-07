DSI warns of new online scam using fake DSI badges

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) warned via Facebook about a new scam in which fraudsters impersonate DSI officers, even displaying fake badges bought from general shops.
Scammers claim victims are involved in a money laundering case linked to "Samart Jenchaijitwanich." They contact targets via the LINE app, providing fake case details, personal information, and forged documents. Victims are falsely accused of selling bank accounts to Samart.
Samart is the President of the Anti-Pyramid Scheme Federation of Thailand and a former deputy spokesperson of the Palang Pracharath Party. He later became a suspect in an extortion case related to the The iCon Group scandal.
The fraudsters then threaten legal action unless victims transfer money—sometimes even funds from their parents—for "inspection." Out of fear, victims have transferred large sums to the scammers’ accounts.
DSI has issued a warning to the public: if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a DSI officer and asking you to conduct a financial transaction, it is a scam. Stay calm, do not panic, and hang up immediately.
DSI emphasizes that official contact will always follow legal procedures, such as issuing a formal letter to summon individuals for questioning. They will never request money transfers over the phone.
If you have fallen victim to such scams and already transferred money, contact your bank immediately and file a police report in your local area.
For complaints, tips, or suspicious activity reports, visit www.dsi.go.th, call the DSI hotline at 1202, the AOC hotline at 1441, or contact Line ID: @checkdidsi.
(Source: DSI Facebook Page)