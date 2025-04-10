ASEAN unity seen as key against levies

Southeast Asian economies, which have long thrived on export growth and free trade, are expected to be hard hit by the so-called reciprocal tariffs that US President Donald Trump unveiled on April 2.

Malaysia, as this year's rotating chair of ASEAN, responded quickly. In a social media address, Anwar said he will "continue to coordinate efforts to present a united regional front, maintain open and resilient supply chains, and ensure that ASEAN's collective voice is heard clearly and firmly on the international stage".

Malaysia is hosting an ASEAN economic ministers' meeting on Thursday, and Anwar said he is "constantly in touch" with other ASEAN leaders to "have a common position" on US tariffs.

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto made a one-day state visit to Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday, where he and Anwar discussed the tariff issue.

Anwar has also had similar discussions over the phone with the leaders of Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

"ASEAN, by design, is a consensus-based organization, not a negotiating bloc with bite," said Wan Suhaimie Wan Mohd Saidie, head of economic research at Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank.