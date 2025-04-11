Earthquake fears fail to dampen Malaysian influx for Songkran

Travel agencies here have rep­or­­ted that no bookings have been cancelled so far and enquiries continue to pour in as Malay­sians look forward to celebrating the festival that is set to take place on April 13.

The festive spirit is alive with tourists eager to celebrate the Thai New Year – an event touted as one of Southeast Asia’s most colourful and refreshing cultural events.

Angel Tours Sdn Bhd's chief executive officer, Carolyn Leong, confirmed that travel plans remain intact.

“We haven’t received any cancellations so far due to the earthquake. New bookings are still coming in.

“It’s been over a week since the quake, and travellers feel there’s no cause for worry,” she said.