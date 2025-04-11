Earthquake fears fail to dampen Malaysian influx for Songkran

Travel agencies here have reported that no bookings have been cancelled so far and enquiries continue to pour in as Malaysians look forward to celebrating the festival that is set to take place on April 13.
The festive spirit is alive with tourists eager to celebrate the Thai New Year – an event touted as one of Southeast Asia’s most colourful and refreshing cultural events.
Angel Tours Sdn Bhd's chief executive officer, Carolyn Leong, confirmed that travel plans remain intact.
“We haven’t received any cancellations so far due to the earthquake. New bookings are still coming in.
“It’s been over a week since the quake, and travellers feel there’s no cause for worry,” she said.
Leong added that Songkran, a national holiday in Thailand, is a major draw for Malaysian tourists this time of the year.
Capri Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd founder Cekay Lee said they already have 60 confirmed “free and easy” travellers heading to Thailand.
“We are expecting more in the coming days. There was some initial apprehension just after the quake, but no one has cancelled.
“We’re also anticipating some group tour bookings, which would be great for business,” he said.
Mah Yong Fatt of Poh Hai Travel said small travel groups are making their way by van to Hadyai before branching out to other parts of the country to soak up the festivities.
“We’ve had several enquiries from individual travellers as well. The new Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) system hasn’t discouraged anyone as it speeds up the process at immigration, cutting down on long queues,” he added.
From May 1, travellers to Thailand are advised to fill in the TDAC 72 hours before arrival. This new digital card will replace the TM6 form, simplifying entry procedures and enhancing security.
The Songkran festival, celebrated in cities like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Samui, is famous for its full-blown 72-hour water fights.
Locals and tourists alike arm themselves with water guns, buckets, hoses or anything that can hold water for a joyous and often soaking celebration of the Thai New Year.
R. Sekaran
The Star
Asia News Network