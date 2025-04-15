Messaging soars in Thailand as Chats beat Calls in popularity

Infobip, a global cloud communications platform provider, has released its Messaging Trends Report, revealing a significant surge in the use of conversational messaging in Thailand.

By analyzing over 530 billion interactions between businesses and consumers on its platform in 2024, the report offers insights into global and regional business messaging trends. It found that communication channel usage across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region grew strongly, with Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Apple Messages for Business increasing by 102% and 90% respectively.

Thailand stood out with notable growth trends. In 2024, WhatsApp usage soared by 208%, while the popular messaging app LINE also saw a 29% increase.

In addition, voice and video communication rose by 89%, and messaging in the transport and logistics sector expanded by 38%, highlighting a shift in consumer behaviour in the digital era toward faster and more convenient communication.