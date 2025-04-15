Messaging soars in Thailand as Chats beat Calls in popularity

Infobip, a global cloud communications platform provider, has released its Messaging Trends Report, revealing a significant surge in the use of conversational messaging in Thailand.
By analyzing over 530 billion interactions between businesses and consumers on its platform in 2024, the report offers insights into global and regional business messaging trends. It found that communication channel usage across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region grew strongly, with Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Apple Messages for Business increasing by 102% and 90% respectively.
Thailand stood out with notable growth trends. In 2024, WhatsApp usage soared by 208%, while the popular messaging app LINE also saw a 29% increase.
In addition, voice and video communication rose by 89%, and messaging in the transport and logistics sector expanded by 38%, highlighting a shift in consumer behaviour in the digital era toward faster and more convenient communication.
Thai consumers’ preference for these communication channels aligns with the country’s booming social commerce market, which is projected to reach a value of US$2.55 billion by 2025.
These figures illustrate the strong connection between consumer communication behavior and how they engage with businesses on digital commerce platforms.
Ekarat Ngandee, Head of New Business, APAC at Infobip, stated that the growth of conversational messaging in Thailand is not just a trend, but a transformative shift in the way people and businesses connect.
With the rapid rise in the use of messaging apps, coupled with an exceptionally high mobile penetration rate—139% mobile connections compared to the population—it’s clear that Thai consumers use these platforms as their primary means of communication in daily life.
This also includes communication with brands. For businesses, establishing a presence and crafting an effective communication strategy on these platforms is no longer just a “nice-to-have”—it has become essential for reaching and building lasting relationships with Thai customers.
Looking ahead, companies that prioritize personalized, seamless, and interactive communication experiences in this conversational messaging-driven environment will be the ones to thrive and succeed in Thailand’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.
This marks a major opportunity for Thai businesses to harness the power of interactive messaging and AI to enhance customer engagement and drive growth. By adopting these technologies early and integrating them proactively, businesses can gain a competitive edge and lay the groundwork for long-term success in a constantly advancing market.