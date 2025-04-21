Blistering Heat Warning: 41°C expected today, Says Thai Met Dept

Today’s Weather (April 21, 2025)
24-Hour Forecast
Upper Thailand will experience generally hot weather with extremely high temperatures in some areas. Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected. Residents are advised to stay cautious of sudden weather changes and take care of their health during this intense heat.
These conditions are due to a low-pressure system caused by heat covering upper Thailand, combined with southerly and southwesterly winds blowing across the region.
Southern Region:
Some areas may experience thunderstorms, as westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, while southeasterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand and the southern part of the country. Waves in the Andaman Sea could reach about 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm zones. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Regional Forecasts (6am April 21 to 6am April 21):
Bangkok and Vicinity:
Hot weather with isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area), mostly in the afternoon and evening.
Low: 26–28°C
High: 35–38°C
Winds: Southerly at 10–20 km/h
North:
Hot to very hot in some areas with isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area) and gusty winds, especially in Tak, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, and Uttaradit.
Low: 22–27°C
High: 36–40°C
Winds: Southwesterly at 5–15 km/h
Northeast:
Hot weather with isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area) and gusty winds, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Low: 23–26°C
High: 36–39°C
Winds: Southerly at 10–20 km/h
Central:
Hot to very hot in some areas with isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area) and gusty winds, particularly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi.
Low: 25–27°C
High: 37–41°C
Winds: Southwesterly at 10–20 km/h
East:
Hot weather with scattered thunderstorms (20% of the area) and gusty winds, especially in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Low: 26–28°C
High: 34–39°C
Winds: Southerly at 10–30 km/h
Sea: Waves below 1 meter, exceeding 2 meters during storms
South (East Coast):
Scattered thunderstorms (20% of the area) mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phatthalung.
Low: 24–26°C
High: 34–36°C
Winds: Southeasterly at 10–30 km/h
Sea: Waves below 1 metre, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
South (West Coast):
Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang.
Low: 24–26°C
High: 33–35°C
Winds: Westerly at 15–30 km/h
Sea: Waves around 1 meter, over 2 meters in thunderstorm zones