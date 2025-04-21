Blistering Heat Warning: 41°C expected today, Says Thai Met Dept

Today’s Weather (April 21, 2025)

24-Hour Forecast

Upper Thailand will experience generally hot weather with extremely high temperatures in some areas. Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected. Residents are advised to stay cautious of sudden weather changes and take care of their health during this intense heat.

These conditions are due to a low-pressure system caused by heat covering upper Thailand, combined with southerly and southwesterly winds blowing across the region.

Southern Region:

Some areas may experience thunderstorms, as westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, while southeasterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand and the southern part of the country. Waves in the Andaman Sea could reach about 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm zones. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.