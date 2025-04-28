April 27, 2025: Mae Hong Son hits 42°C, Highest temp

Such high temperatures are impacting the health of the public, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic illnesses.

The Meteorological Department advises the public to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, stay hydrated, wear breathable clothing, and monitor for signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms of heat stress occur, seek shelter and medical attention immediately.

Furthermore, the intense heat increases the risk of wildfires and droughts in several areas. Relevant agencies must remain vigilant and prepared to address these challenges.

The public should continue to follow weather updates and adhere to the advice of the Meteorological Department to minimise the impact of the current extreme weather.