April 27, 2025: Mae Hong Son hits 42°C, Highest temp

Thailand continues to face extremely hot weather, with the Meteorological Department reporting the top 10 highest temperatures in the country, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing heatwave affecting several areas.
Mae Hong Son remains the area with the highest temperature, reaching 42.3°C in Mueang District, underscoring the scorching heat in the upper northern region. In addition, Lamphun recorded a temperature of 41.0°C, while Lampang followed closely with temperatures of 40.6°C and 40.3°C in Mueang and Thoen Districts, respectively.
Top 10 Highest Temperatures:
Mueang District, Mae Hong Son: 42.3°C
Mueang District, Lamphun: 41.0°C
Mueang District, Lampang: 40.6°C
Mae Sariang District, Mae Hong Son: 40.5°C
Thoen District, Lampang: 40.3°C
Hang Chat District, Lampang: 40.0°C
Mae Sot District, Tak: 39.5°C
Mueang District, Phrae: 39.1°C
Du Tai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Nan: 39.1°C
Mueang District, Chiang Mai: 39.1°C
Such high temperatures are impacting the health of the public, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic illnesses.
The Meteorological Department advises the public to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, stay hydrated, wear breathable clothing, and monitor for signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms of heat stress occur, seek shelter and medical attention immediately.
Furthermore, the intense heat increases the risk of wildfires and droughts in several areas. Relevant agencies must remain vigilant and prepared to address these challenges.
The public should continue to follow weather updates and adhere to the advice of the Meteorological Department to minimise the impact of the current extreme weather.