Seven earthquakes hit Mae Hong Son, Myanmar border on Monday

2.02am: A 2.7-magnitude tremor occurred in Myanmar, around six kilometres deep, approximately 81 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.

1.20am: A 2.3-magnitude tremor was reported in Myanmar, about 10 kilometres beneath the surface and around 54 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.

0.38am: A 2.1-magnitude tremor was detected in Myanmar, approximately 10 kilometres deep and around 67 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.

Following the 8.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Thailand and Myanmar on March 28, the Earthquake Observation Division reported a total of 624 aftershocks as of Monday.

Of these, 279 were of magnitude 1.0–2.9, 242 of magnitude 3.0–3.9, 86 of magnitude 4.0–4.9, 16 of magnitude 5.0–5.9, and one with a magnitude exceeding 7.0.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration provided an update on operations at the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, reporting that 103 individuals had been affected by the incident as of Sunday.

These included 47 fatalities and nine injuries. Authorities are currently continuing the search for 47 victims believed to be trapped in the rubble.