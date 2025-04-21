Seven earthquakes hit Mae Hong Son, Myanmar border on Monday

MONDAY, APRIL 21, 2025

Seven earthquakes were recorded in Mae Hong Son and along the Myanmar border on Monday morning, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division.

Between midnight and 7am, six of the quakes had their epicentres in Myanmar, while one occurred in Pai District, Mae Hong Son. The strongest tremor, measuring 4.3 in magnitude, struck Myanmar at 4.17am.

The earthquakes recorded during this period are as follows:

  • 4.49am: A 1.7-magnitude tremor was detected with its epicentre in Myanmar, approximately two kilometres beneath the surface and around 47 kilometres southwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 4.17am: A 4.3-magnitude tremor was recorded with its epicentre in Myanmar, about 10 kilometres deep, located approximately 159 kilometres northwest of Khun Yuam district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 2.11am: A 3.2-magnitude tremor occurred with its epicentre in Myanmar, approximately 10 kilometres below the surface and about 360 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 2.07am: A 2.7-magnitude tremor was detected in Thailand, with the epicentre in Mae Na Toeng subdistrict, Pai district, Mae Hong Son province, approximately five kilometres beneath the surface.
  • 2.02am: A 2.7-magnitude tremor occurred in Myanmar, around six kilometres deep, approximately 81 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 1.20am: A 2.3-magnitude tremor was reported in Myanmar, about 10 kilometres beneath the surface and around 54 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 0.38am: A 2.1-magnitude tremor was detected in Myanmar, approximately 10 kilometres deep and around 67 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.

Following the 8.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Thailand and Myanmar on March 28, the Earthquake Observation Division reported a total of 624 aftershocks as of Monday. 

Of these, 279 were of magnitude 1.0–2.9, 242 of magnitude 3.0–3.9, 86 of magnitude 4.0–4.9, 16 of magnitude 5.0–5.9, and one with a magnitude exceeding 7.0.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration provided an update on operations at the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, reporting that 103 individuals had been affected by the incident as of Sunday. 

These included 47 fatalities and nine injuries. Authorities are currently continuing the search for 47 victims believed to be trapped in the rubble.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy