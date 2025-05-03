Army Chief slams brutal attack, orders max security in South

General Pana Klaewplodthuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army and Deputy Director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in two violent incidents targeting civilians in Chanae and Tak Bai districts of Narathiwat province.
The attacks on Friday ( May 2 ), which occurred within less than 24 hours, claimed the lives of two people — a 76-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl — and left several others injured.
“It’s time we fight back together — through collaboration across government, private sectors, civil society, and the justice system,” Pana said.
He ordered ISOC Region 4 Forward Command to urgently enhance both defensive and proactive security measures, with a focus on preventing further harm to civilians and government officials.
This includes stricter checkpoints, intensified patrols, and intelligence-driven investigations to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.
The Army is also urging public cooperation in rejecting violence, particularly against children and innocent civilians.
Suspicious activity or individuals should be reported 24/7 via the ISOC Region 4 hotline at 1341, or to nearby military task units.
Maj Gen Thammanoon Maisonthi, ISOC spokesperson, reiterated the Commander-in-Chief’s condemnation, calling the attacks inhumane and unacceptable.
“Firing on children, the elderly, and defenceless civilians violates basic human rights in the gravest sense.”
Meanwhile, Lt Gen Paisal Nusang, Director of ISOC Region 4, has escalated security measures. Local and religious leaders have been tasked to support operations, especially during high-risk times such as evening prayer, which has previously been exploited for attacks.
Security reinforcements have been dispatched to vulnerable areas. Authorities are actively tracking suspects with leads already in hand. ISOC Region 4 has also visited injured victims to offer support and monitor their recovery.
ISOC is calling on all sectors — community leaders, religious figures, and citizens — to stand united against all forms of violence. The agency emphasised that anyone aiding insurgents, whether by harbouring them or supplying resources, may face serious legal consequences.
The public is encouraged to report any information via the direct hotline to the ISOC Region 4 Director at 061-173-2999 or through the 24-hour ISOC Region 4 Forward Command line at 1341.