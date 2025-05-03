Army Chief slams brutal attack, orders max security in South

Maj Gen Thammanoon Maisonthi, ISOC spokesperson, reiterated the Commander-in-Chief’s condemnation, calling the attacks inhumane and unacceptable.

“Firing on children, the elderly, and defenceless civilians violates basic human rights in the gravest sense.”

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Paisal Nusang, Director of ISOC Region 4, has escalated security measures. Local and religious leaders have been tasked to support operations, especially during high-risk times such as evening prayer, which has previously been exploited for attacks.

Security reinforcements have been dispatched to vulnerable areas. Authorities are actively tracking suspects with leads already in hand. ISOC Region 4 has also visited injured victims to offer support and monitor their recovery.

ISOC is calling on all sectors — community leaders, religious figures, and citizens — to stand united against all forms of violence. The agency emphasised that anyone aiding insurgents, whether by harbouring them or supplying resources, may face serious legal consequences.

The public is encouraged to report any information via the direct hotline to the ISOC Region 4 Director at 061-173-2999 or through the 24-hour ISOC Region 4 Forward Command line at 1341.

