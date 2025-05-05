Myanmar, Thailand hit by series of quakes, strongest at 4.8

Thailand’s Earthquake Surveillance Division under the Meteorological Department reported on May 5, 2025, a series of earthquakes occurring in Myanmar and Chiang Rai province, Thailand.

The strongest quake was recorded at 6.33am (local time) with a magnitude of 4.8 at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 22.387°N and longitude 96.284°E, within Myanmar near the Thai border.