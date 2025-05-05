Myanmar, Thailand hit by series of quakes, strongest at 4.8

Thailand’s Earthquake Surveillance Division under the Meteorological Department reported on May 5, 2025, a series of earthquakes occurring in Myanmar and Chiang Rai province, Thailand.
The strongest quake was recorded at 6.33am (local time) with a magnitude of 4.8 at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 22.387°N and longitude 96.284°E, within Myanmar near the Thai border.
Several other tremors were recorded in the same area from early morning to mid-morning on May 5, ranging in magnitude from 1.9 to 3.0, mostly with epicentres inside Myanmar.
One minor quake of magnitude 1.9 occurred in Huai Sak Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Rai Province, Thailand, at a shallow depth of just 2 kilometres.
No damage or injuries have been reported in Thailand.
Authorities are continuing to closely monitor the situation, especially in northern Thailand, which lies near active fault lines. Residents in nearby areas are advised to stay updated with official information and warnings.