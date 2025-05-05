Armed group hits Lao troops, bullet lands in Thai home

Maj Gen Kidakorn Chantra, Commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, on Monday, May 5, 2025, assigned Col Pairach Srichaiwan, Commander of the 31st Ranger Regiment Task Force, to monitor the situation along the Thai–Lao border opposite Wiang Kaen District, Chiang Rai Province.

This followed repeated gunfire heard intermittently in the Lao PDR territory opposite Wiang Kaen.

The gunfire, believed to have originated in Ban Phu Pha Mon, Paktha District, Bokeo Province in Laos, continued across several locations near the Mekong River, which forms the border between Thailand and Laos in that area. Multiple shots were also heard across from Por Subdistrict in Wiang Kaen District.

According to reports, the gunfire came from an attack by unidentified armed groups on a Lao military base. As a result of the clash, a stray 7.62 mm bullet fell onto Thai territory, piercing the roof of a home in Romfaphamon Village, Por Subdistrict. Fortunately, no one was injured.