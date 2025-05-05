Armed group hits Lao troops, bullet lands in Thai home

Maj Gen Kidakorn Chantra, Commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, on Monday, May 5, 2025, assigned Col Pairach Srichaiwan, Commander of the 31st Ranger Regiment Task Force, to monitor the situation along the Thai–Lao border opposite Wiang Kaen District, Chiang Rai Province.
This followed repeated gunfire heard intermittently in the Lao PDR territory opposite Wiang Kaen.
The gunfire, believed to have originated in Ban Phu Pha Mon, Paktha District, Bokeo Province in Laos, continued across several locations near the Mekong River, which forms the border between Thailand and Laos in that area. Multiple shots were also heard across from Por Subdistrict in Wiang Kaen District.
According to reports, the gunfire came from an attack by unidentified armed groups on a Lao military base. As a result of the clash, a stray 7.62 mm bullet fell onto Thai territory, piercing the roof of a home in Romfaphamon Village, Por Subdistrict. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Gunfire continued to be heard from several locations across from Por Subdistrict, spanning from Phatang to Phu Chi Fa, suggesting that the clashes occurred roughly two kilometres or more from the Thai border. In response, Thai troops from the Pha Muang Task Force have been deployed along the border to closely monitor the situation.
Kidakorn has issued a formal letter to the Head of the Lao–Thai Border Coordination Unit in Bokeo Province, expressing concern over a stray bullet that landed on the roof of a civilian home in Thailand during recent cross-border clashes.
The letter stated that the incident caused anxiety among local residents and may affect peace and order along the border. The Thai side has therefore requested cooperation from Lao authorities to investigate the incident and to keep the Thai side informed of any significant developments.
The letter also urged Lao officials to take precautions to prevent any harm to civilians in the future.
Thailand reiterated its strong commitment to maintaining the excellent relationship and close cooperation with the Lao PDR, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries. The Thai side expressed hope that such collaboration would continue to strengthen going forward.
Following cross-border violence, local governors across the Lao PDR have issued orders to senior police officers, village heads, and local officials to remain on high alert for suspicious individuals and armed groups that may seek to incite further unrest.
Particular attention has been directed toward vulnerable border zones, where military outposts could be potential targets. Officials have been instructed to maintain 24-hour surveillance and ensure the readiness of personnel and weapons.
According to reports, at least two Lao soldiers were killed during the clashes, one of whom held the rank of colonel. In response, Lao forces deployed armoured vehicles and transport helicopters to suppress the armed group, eventually regaining control of the area.
Some members of the armed group were reportedly captured, though there have been no confirmed casualties on the opposing side.
Widespread rumors have since emerged on Lao social media suggesting that the attackers may have been members of a drug trafficking syndicate retaliating against government forces. The speculation stems from a major drug seizure on April 20, when over 20 million methamphetamine pills were confiscated—an event believed to have provoked a violent response.
Another theory suggests that the clash was sparked by drug traffickers transporting narcotics through Paktha District, a key transit area along the Mekong River between Bokeo and Xayaburi provinces. A heavy exchange of fire reportedly broke out after the traffickers encountered Lao patrol troops.
The location lies along the Lao-Thai border, raising concerns that traffickers may have bypassed Thai enforcement and entered Laos directly.
Authorities also noted that this marks an unprecedented incident in which armed groups launched a direct assault on military forces in that area.