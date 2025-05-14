Thammasat tuition hike: How much each faculty increased?

Education Boards on Social Media report Thammasat University's updated tuition fees for the 2025 academic year
Thammasat University has announced a revision of tuition fees for the 2025 academic year—its first adjustment in 13 years since 2012.
Below, we break down the new tuition rates by faculty and compare them with the rates from 2012.
Comparison of Thammasat University Tuition Fees (2012 vs. 2025)
Law (Rangsit Campus)
2012: 13,800 baht → 2025: 14,300 baht (↑ 3.62%)
Law (Lampang Campus)
2012: 18,800 baht → 2025: 18,800 baht (No change)
Commerce and Accountancy
2012: 14,200 baht → 2025: 14,800 baht (↑ 4.23%)
Political Science
2012: 13,000 baht → 2025: 13,500 baht (↑ 3.85%)
Economics
2012: 14,200 baht → 2025: 14,800 baht (↑ 4.23%)
Social Administration (Rangsit)
2012: 13,800 baht → 2025: 14,300 baht (↑ 3.62%)
Social Administration (Lampang)
2012: 18,800 baht → 2025: 18,800 baht (No change)
Liberal Arts
2012: 15,300 baht → 2025: 15,800 baht (↑ 3.27%)
Journalism and Mass Communication
2012: 14,800 baht → 2025: 15,300 baht (↑ 3.38%)
Sociology and Anthropology
2012: 13,000 baht→ 2025: 13,600 baht (↑ 4.62%)
Fine and Applied Arts (Rangsit)
2012: 17,000 baht → 2025: 17,700 baht (↑ 4.12%)
Fine and Applied Arts (Lampang)
2012: 22,100 baht → 2025: 22,100 baht (No change)
Science and Technology (Rangsit)
2012: 17,300 baht→ 2025: 17,900 baht (↑ 3.47%)
Science and Technology (Lampang)
2012: 22,300 baht→ 2025: 22,300 baht (No change)
Engineering
2012: 18,200 baht → 2025: 18,900 baht (↑ 3.85%)
Medicine
2012: 21,100 baht → 2025: 21,900 baht (↑ 3.79%)
Traditional Thai Medicine
2012: 16,800 baht → 2025: 17,400 baht (↑ 3.57%)
Allied Health Sciences
2012: 16,500 baht→ 2025: 17,100 baht (↑ 3.64%)
Nursing
2012: 15,800 baht → 2025: 16,400 baht (↑ 3.80%)
Public Health (Rangsit)
2012: 16,500 baht→ 2025: 17,100 baht (↑ 3.64%)
Public Health (Lampang)
2012: 22,300 baht → 2025: 22,300 baht (No change)
Dentistry
2012: 21,200 baht → 2025: 50,000 baht (↑ 135.85%)
Pharmaceutical Sciences
2012: No data → 2025: 52,000 baht
Learning Sciences and Education
2012: No data → 2025: 15,500 baht
College of Interdisciplinary Studies (Lampang)
2012: No data → 2025: 19,000 baht
The data shows that most faculties have seen only a modest increase in tuition fees over the 13-year period, averaging between 3–5%. However, a notable exception is the Faculty of Dentistry, where tuition has risen significantly by 135.85%.
In Thailand, dental school tuition typically ranges from 20,000 to 70,000 baht. For instance:
Chulalongkorn University: 34,000 baht
Mahidol University: 50,000 baht
Khon Kaen University: 50,000 baht
Prince of Songkla University: 50,000 baht
These universities often have their own teaching hospitals, which may factor into higher tuition rates.