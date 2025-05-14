Thammasat tuition hike: How much each faculty increased?

Education Boards on Social Media report Thammasat University's updated tuition fees for the 2025 academic year

Thammasat University has announced a revision of tuition fees for the 2025 academic year—its first adjustment in 13 years since 2012.

Below, we break down the new tuition rates by faculty and compare them with the rates from 2012.

Comparison of Thammasat University Tuition Fees (2012 vs. 2025)

Law (Rangsit Campus)

2012: 13,800 baht → 2025: 14,300 baht (↑ 3.62%)

Law (Lampang Campus)

2012: 18,800 baht → 2025: 18,800 baht (No change)

Commerce and Accountancy

2012: 14,200 baht → 2025: 14,800 baht (↑ 4.23%)

Political Science

2012: 13,000 baht → 2025: 13,500 baht (↑ 3.85%)