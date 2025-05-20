Giant Dinosaur found in Phu Wiang Valley may be new species

Sutham Wongchan, Head of Phu Wiang National Park, revealed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, that in 2024, Phu Wiang National Park, in collaboration with the Department of Mineral Resources Region 2, Mahasarakham University, and Khon Kaen Geopark, carried out the project titled “Excavation and Data Collection of Dinosaur Fossils at Huay Pratu Tima Excavation Site, Phu Wiang National Park.”

The excavation team uncovered dinosaur bones from the upper neck and large rib bones. The bones exhibited a porous structure similar to that of bird bones, leading experts to believe they belong to a sauropod dinosaur—a long-necked herbivore—larger in size than the previously discovered species Phuwiangosaurus sirindhornae. The body length is estimated to be nearly 20 metres. This find is considered a new fossil species in the area, though confirmation as a new species worldwide awaits the completion of further research.