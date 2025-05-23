Suriya inspects Rama II roadworks, confident of 2025 completion

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, on May 23, 2025, visited the construction site of the M82 Motorway Project, specifically the elevated section from Bang Khun Thian to Ban Phaeo, focusing on the segment between Bang Khun Thian Interchange and Ekachai Road (km 16–20), as well as the traffic control centre located at km 27 on Highway 35 in Mueang District, Samut Sakhon Province.

The visit aimed to follow up on progress along Rama II Road.

Suriya reported significant advancement in the civil works of the Bang Khun Thian–Ekachai sections (Contracts 1–3) and the Ekachai–Ban Phaeo sections (Contracts 1–10), with overall construction progress surpassing 82%, which is in line with the planned schedule.

He expressed full confidence that all construction works along Rama II Road will be completed by the end of 2025, ensuring safer and more convenient travel for the public.

All relevant agencies have been instructed to prioritise safety. In addition to standard safety measures, the project now includes a Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) system for launching gantries.