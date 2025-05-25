Thailand tightens oversight of short-term study programs for foreign nationals

Deputy Government Spokesperson Kharom Polpornklang announced on Sunday (May 25) that the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation is taking firm steps to address the issue of foreign nationals entering Thailand under the guise of students but working illegally.
In response, the ministry has issued new guidelines titled “Criteria and Operational Guidelines for Non-Degree Short-Term Programs for International Students at Higher Education Institutions, 2025,” which came into effect on May 14, 2025.
The aim is to ensure that all foreign students residing in Thailand for education purposes comply with legal requirements, in line with agreements between the ministry and the Immigration Bureau.
Key Provisions of the New Guidelines:
Higher education institutions offering short-term programs must demonstrate subject matter expertise, instructional readiness, and clearly defined learning outcomes.
Institutions are required to submit detailed course information to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, including course title, responsible departments and instructors, objectives, structure and content, and teaching methods. Programs must consist of at least 60% on-site instruction, with online learning capped at 40%. Each course must not exceed 180 days in total. Daily and weekly timetables, student attendance records, participant qualifications, enrollment periods, total number of international students, language of instruction, learning venues, and evaluation methods must also be disclosed.
Institutions must issue official letters certifying that international students are enrolled in legitimate academic activities, allowing them to remain in Thailand temporarily for study purposes. Each stay must not exceed 180 days per course. Institutions are also advised to verify academic histories in cases where students have previously enrolled in short-term programs at other institutions.
Once immigration authorities grant a foreign student permission to stay in Thailand for educational purposes, the host institution must report the student’s information to the Office of the Permanent Secretary within 30 days.
Institutions are required to implement strict attendance tracking procedures and submit monthly progress reports for all international students enrolled in these programs. Reports must be submitted through the Ministry’s centralized student monitoring system and must include a complete list of currently enrolled students, those who have withdrawn, and those who have completed their studies.
If an institution is found to be operating outside the established guidelines, the Office of the Permanent Secretary will notify the institution’s governing council and may recommend termination of the program.
Kharom emphasized that the government is committed to improving the transparency and quality of Thailand’s short-term education programs. The goal is to ensure that these programs are conducted efficiently, within a clear legal framework, to prevent misuse of student visas by individuals with non-educational intentions.
He noted that the new regulation requires institutions to follow rigorous procedures and maintain regular reporting to the Ministry, reinforcing Thailand’s reputation for having a credible and verifiable education system. "This will help build international trust in Thai higher education," he said, "and attract more genuine foreign students to study in the country."