Thailand tightens oversight of short-term study programs for foreign nationals

Deputy Government Spokesperson Kharom Polpornklang announced on Sunday (May 25) that the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation is taking firm steps to address the issue of foreign nationals entering Thailand under the guise of students but working illegally.

In response, the ministry has issued new guidelines titled “Criteria and Operational Guidelines for Non-Degree Short-Term Programs for International Students at Higher Education Institutions, 2025,” which came into effect on May 14, 2025.

The aim is to ensure that all foreign students residing in Thailand for education purposes comply with legal requirements, in line with agreements between the ministry and the Immigration Bureau.

Key Provisions of the New Guidelines:

Higher education institutions offering short-term programs must demonstrate subject matter expertise, instructional readiness, and clearly defined learning outcomes.