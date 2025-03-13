Chinese investment reshapes Thailand’s higher education landscape

Chinese investment is reshaping Thailand’s private higher education sector, offering both opportunities and challenges amid demographic shifts and evolving market dynamics.

The influx of Chinese capital into Thai universities coincides with a decline in domestic student numbers, prompting institutions to seek new revenue streams and international partnerships.

Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) acknowledged this trend, noting significant Chinese investment in universities like Krirk, Shinawatra, and Stamford International.

This development comes as Thailand grapples with a declining birth rate, impacting student enrolment. The National Economic and Social Development Council reported that in 2024, the number of births in Thailand fell to 461,421, the lowest in 70 years.

The appeal of Thai universities to Chinese investors is multifaceted. Dr Kannita Suchao-in of Rangsit University highlighted factors such as geographical proximity, the desire to cater to Chinese students seeking overseas education due to intense competition at home and the comparative cost-effectiveness of Thai private education.

“Chinese investors are drawn to universities in and around Bangkok, where transport is convenient and Chinese communities thrive,” she said.

Data from the ministry indicates a substantial rise in Chinese students in Thailand. Krirk University, for instance, reports that 71% or 4,670 of its students are Chinese. Similarly, 79% or 863 of Shinawatra University’s students are Chinese.

