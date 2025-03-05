Supreme admin court abrogates outdated rule on students’ hairstyles

Court Upholds Students’ Rights and Criticises Outdated Regulations

In its ruling, the court emphasised that Article 26 of the Constitution prohibits laws that unreasonably restrict individual rights and liberties, particularly when they undermine human dignity.

Additionally, the court deemed the 1975 directive outdated and unsuitable for the current social context. It also highlighted that the rule was unnecessary, as Article 64 of the Child Protection Act (2013) already grants school administrations the authority to establish their own regulations regarding students’ attire to suit their identities and ages.

Long-Standing Dispute Between Schools and Students

The issue of hairstyles and uniforms has been a point of contention between students and school authorities for many years. School administrations often argue that short hair promotes discipline, while students counter that forced haircuts have no impact on academic performance but instead lead to public humiliation.

The court acknowledged that the original coup order and directive aimed to instil obedience in students towards their parents, teachers, and schools while fostering good behaviour. However, it ruled that forcing secondary school students to wear extremely short hair or crew cuts was no longer appropriate for modern society and failed to consider the physical and identity development of adolescents aged 13 to 16 years.

Moreover, the court found that the directive conflicted with Article 26 of the Child Protection Act, which prohibits any action that causes physical or mental distress to children.