Bangkok Enhances Digital Learning in 111 Schools

The project aims to equip both students and educators with the necessary technological skills to thrive in the future of education.
At a seminar titled "Success Stories: Digital Classroom for Learning Project in 111 Schools" and an award ceremony for the Digital Classroom Learning Innovation Competition, held at The Street Hall, Ratchada, Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon emphasised the critical role of education in city development.
"A city cannot exceed the calibre of its people," stated Mr. Sanon. "Our Education Department and teachers are the true architects of our city's future. We face numerous challenges in improving our schools, both internally and externally. Notably, we must navigate the complexities of technology. While smartphones, for instance, present potential mental health risks for children, we cannot ignore their educational potential. The key is to harness technology effectively."
He highlighted the BMA's strategy of collaborating with expert partners, echoing Governor Chadchart Sittipunt's philosophy of "standing on the shoulders of giants." This approach involves leveraging existing knowledge to innovate and tailor educational practices.
The BMA's Education Department initiated the Digital Classroom for Learning Development Project in 2023, piloting it in 11 schools. In 2024, the project expanded to 111 schools, providing essential equipment and tools.
Crucially, 621 teachers and educational personnel received digital skills and learning management design training, delivered in partnership with Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Education and The S-Curve.
This training enabled educators to implement digital classroom learning for Year 4 and Year 7 students during the 2024 academic year.
The Digital Classroom Learning Innovation Competition, held between February and March 2025, further encouraged the integration of technology into teaching practices.
The event featured a seminar where winning teachers from eight learning strands shared their experiences, alongside insights from coaching teams.
The "Classroom of Tomorrow by BMA Education" awards recognised outstanding digital learning innovations across disciplines, including Mathematics, Science and Technology, Thai Language, Foreign Languages, Social Studies, Religion and Culture, Health and Physical Education, Arts Education, and Career Education.
The BMA’s initiative underscores its commitment to modernising education and ensuring students are well-prepared for the digital age.