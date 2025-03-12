Bangkok Enhances Digital Learning in 111 Schools

The project aims to equip both students and educators with the necessary technological skills to thrive in the future of education.

At a seminar titled "Success Stories: Digital Classroom for Learning Project in 111 Schools" and an award ceremony for the Digital Classroom Learning Innovation Competition, held at The Street Hall, Ratchada, Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon emphasised the critical role of education in city development.

"A city cannot exceed the calibre of its people," stated Mr. Sanon. "Our Education Department and teachers are the true architects of our city's future. We face numerous challenges in improving our schools, both internally and externally. Notably, we must navigate the complexities of technology. While smartphones, for instance, present potential mental health risks for children, we cannot ignore their educational potential. The key is to harness technology effectively."

He highlighted the BMA's strategy of collaborating with expert partners, echoing Governor Chadchart Sittipunt's philosophy of "standing on the shoulders of giants." This approach involves leveraging existing knowledge to innovate and tailor educational practices.

