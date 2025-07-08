Tropical storm 'Danas' to make landfall in China tonight

The storm is moving slowly west-southwest, with maximum sustained winds near the centre reaching 65 km/h.

The storm is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of central China tonight (July 8, 2025).

However, Tropical Storm Danas is not expected to directly affect Thailand's weather. It will intensify the southwest monsoon over the country, leading to stronger winds and heavy rainfall. Travellers planning to visit affected areas are advised to check weather conditions before departure.

This announcement is valid as of 5pm on July 8, 2025. The next update will be issued at 5pm on July 9, 2025.

Weather Forecast for Thailand for the next 24 Hours: Heavy rain warning for 7 provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the next 24 hours, forecasting heavy rain in several areas. The provinces of Mae Hong Son, Nan, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chanthaburi, and Trat are at risk of flash flooding and landslides due to intense rainfall and accumulated rainwater.

This is caused by a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam, combined with a moderate southwest monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.