Tropical storm 'Danas' to make landfall in China tonight

The storm is moving slowly west-southwest, with maximum sustained winds near the centre reaching 65 km/h.
The storm is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of central China tonight (July 8, 2025).
However, Tropical Storm Danas is not expected to directly affect Thailand's weather. It will intensify the southwest monsoon over the country, leading to stronger winds and heavy rainfall. Travellers planning to visit affected areas are advised to check weather conditions before departure.
This announcement is valid as of 5pm on July 8, 2025. The next update will be issued at 5pm on July 9, 2025.
Weather Forecast for Thailand for the next 24 Hours: Heavy rain warning for 7 provinces
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the next 24 hours, forecasting heavy rain in several areas. The provinces of Mae Hong Son, Nan, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chanthaburi, and Trat are at risk of flash flooding and landslides due to intense rainfall and accumulated rainwater.
This is caused by a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam, combined with a moderate southwest monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
The seas in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will experience moderate winds, with waves reaching up to 2 metres in the upper Andaman Sea and 1–2 metres in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand.
Areas with thunderstorms may see waves over 2 metres high. Mariners are advised to exercise caution, especially in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
Detailed Weather Forecast (from 6pm Tuesday (July 8) to 6m Wednesday (July 9):
Northern Region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
Northeastern Region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in parts of Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central Region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in parts of Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi.
Eastern Region:
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in parts of Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Southern Region (East Coast):
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in most parts, including Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat.
Southern Region (West Coast):
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts, including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
Bangkok and Vicinity:
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts.