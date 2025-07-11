7 monks implicated in scandal with ‘Femme Fatale Golf’ 

Pol Maj Gen Prasong Chalermpan, the Commander of the Anti-Corruption Division of the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), provided an update on the case involving a monk caught in a scandal with Femme Fatale "Golf" on Thursday (July 10, 2025).

He confirmed that the operation was a joint effort between the CIB and Phumvisal Kasemsuk, Secretary-General of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of the Public Sector (PACC), which had been investigating the case from the beginning.

The investigation expanded from a monk’s misconduct with "Mrs Golf," ultimately leading to the monk’s disrobing, and further broadened to include scrutiny of numerous senior monks who may also have relations with her.

Prasong further explained that, on Thursday, the investigation team carried out searches at two temples: Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen, Bangkok, where they sought to meet Phra Thep Wachirathirakhun, the assistant abbot, and at Wat Sothorn in Chachoengsao, where they requested to meet Phra Khru Siriwirayathada, the assistant abbot there.

Both monks had been linked to Mrs Golf, with video evidence of their relationship, leading to the decision to revoke their monk status.

Phra Thep Wachirathirakhun, who had fled to Wat Phra That Sunanta in Chiang Mai, conceded after the evidence was presented and agreed to disrobe.