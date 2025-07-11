7 monks implicated in scandal with ‘Femme Fatale Golf’ 

Pol Maj Gen Prasong Chalermpan, the Commander of the Anti-Corruption Division of the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), provided an update on the case involving a monk caught in a scandal with Femme Fatale "Golf" on Thursday (July 10, 2025).
He confirmed that the operation was a joint effort between the CIB and Phumvisal Kasemsuk, Secretary-General of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of the Public Sector (PACC), which had been investigating the case from the beginning.
The investigation expanded from a monk’s misconduct with "Mrs Golf," ultimately leading to the monk’s disrobing, and further broadened to include scrutiny of numerous senior monks who may also have relations with her.
Prasong further explained that, on Thursday, the investigation team carried out searches at two temples: Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen, Bangkok, where they sought to meet Phra Thep Wachirathirakhun, the assistant abbot, and at Wat Sothorn in Chachoengsao, where they requested to meet Phra Khru Siriwirayathada, the assistant abbot there.
Both monks had been linked to Mrs Golf, with video evidence of their relationship, leading to the decision to revoke their monk status.
Phra Thep Wachirathirakhun, who had fled to Wat Phra That Sunanta in Chiang Mai, conceded after the evidence was presented and agreed to disrobe.
However, Phra Khru Siriwirayathada fled before authorities could meet with him.
Prasong noted that Phra Thep Wachirathiraporn, the abbot of Wat Phra Phutthachai in Saraburi, was seen leaving the temple in a vehicle with no apparent destination. Authorities followed his movements and, after making contact, invited him to disrobe at Wat Traimit Wittayaram Worawihan. After negotiations, he agreed to disrobe.
Meanwhile, Phra Khru Siriwiriyathada, the former assistant abbot of Wat Sothornwararam Worawihan, who was also implicated in the scandal, is reported to have disrobed on July 10, 2025, at a temple in Nong Bua Lam Phu province at 5.12pm.
Currently, seven monks are listed for immediate disrobing due to their involvement in the scandal. Three other monks are under investigation for misconduct. The evidence obtained from Mrs Golf's five mobile phones, which includes 5,000 video clips and over 80,000 images, is still being examined by authorities to confirm the identities of those involved.
Further investigations by the Samut Sakhon Provincial Buddhist Office uncovered financial links between the abbot of Wat Yai Chom Prasat and Mrs Golf.
Authorities reported that the abbot had left the temple and was unreachable. Additionally, the abbot had removed himself from communication in online groups, further raising suspicions about his involvement.
Prasong concluded his remarks by addressing reports of monks quietly fleeing to disrobe, which have recently surfaced in the news. He confirmed that some of these monks are on the list of those implicated in the scandal. Whether through financial transactions or private relations with Mrs Golf, it’s suspected that some monks might have fled due to remorse or awareness that the police are taking the investigation seriously.
Authorities must confirm whether the monks have truly disrobed. There must be clear evidence, such as photographs or confirmation of the location, to verify the disrobing. If a monk disrobes quietly without providing a reason, they could potentially return to the monastic life once the attention on the case dies down. Currently, authorities are actively investigating the situation of monks fleeing to disrobe quietly, Prasong said.
In summary, seven monks are listed for immediate disrobing due to their involvement in the scandal with Mrs Golf. These monks are as follows: