Bridge collapse cuts Nan–Uttaradit route, Bailey bridge on the way

Travel between Nan and Uttaradit provinces came to a halt on Saturday (July 12) after the abutment of the Huai Luang Bridge on Highway 1083 (Den Chart–Na Noi section, km 44+600) collapsed due to continuous heavy rainfall.
The damage rendered the road completely impassable, disrupting a vital interprovincial route in northern Thailand.
According to local highway authorities, the collapse was caused by severe soil erosion and weakening of the bridge’s foundation following days of intense rain.
The weakened structure could no longer support traffic loads, leading to a full structural failure at the bridge’s base.
The Nan Highway District 1, under the Department of Highways, has mobilised machinery and personnel from the Na Noi Highway Subdistrict Office to assess and address the damage.
Urgent measures are now underway, including the installation of a temporary Bailey bridge to restore passage as quickly as possible.
Warning signs and detours have been placed at key points, and authorities are advising all motorists—especially those heading to Uttaradit via Ban Khok district—to avoid the area. Travellers are encouraged to use alternate routes via Phrae province or the ferry crossing service at the Pak Nai Dam to reach their destinations.
Efforts to transport and assemble the Bailey bridge from Mae Charim Subdistrict are in progress, with officials providing regular updates to ensure the public stays informed of developments.
Motorists are urged to check travel conditions before departing and follow guidance from local authorities while the emergency repairs are underway.