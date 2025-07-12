Bridge collapse cuts Nan–Uttaradit route, Bailey bridge on the way

Travel between Nan and Uttaradit provinces came to a halt on Saturday (July 12) after the abutment of the Huai Luang Bridge on Highway 1083 (Den Chart–Na Noi section, km 44+600) collapsed due to continuous heavy rainfall.

The damage rendered the road completely impassable, disrupting a vital interprovincial route in northern Thailand.

According to local highway authorities, the collapse was caused by severe soil erosion and weakening of the bridge’s foundation following days of intense rain.