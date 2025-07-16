13 High-growth, recession-resistant careers without a bachelor's degree

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16, 2025

A recent report from LiveCareer identifies 13 high-demand careers that remain resilient amid global uncertainty, providing stable and rewarding opportunities without the need for a traditional college degree.

In an era marked by labour market volatility, economic uncertainty, and the disruptive impact of AI technologies, concerns over job security and rising unemployment are widespread.

A new report from LiveCareer, a US-based résumé services website, highlights 13 careers that remain in high demand and are expected to continue expanding over the next seven years despite these challenges.

Drawing on data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, the report reveals that some careers do not require a bachelor’s degree and offer median annual wages ranging from $50,000 to $99,000 (approximately THB1.6 million to THB3.3 million), with anticipated growth of at least 4% through 2032.

Top 13 Recession-Resistant Careers:

Occupational Therapy Assistant

  • Education: Associate's degree
  • Average Salary: $50,000 - $74,999 per year

Firefighter

  • Education: High school diploma
  • Average Salary: $50,000 - $74,999 per year

Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

  • Education: Associate's degree
  • Average Salary: $75,000 - $99,999 per year

Medical Records Specialist

  • Education: Postsecondary non-degree award
  • Average Salary: $50,000 - $74,999 per year

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

  • Education: Postsecondary non-degree award
  • Average Salary: $50,000 - $74,999 per year

Radiologic Technologist

  • Education: Associate's degree
  • Average Salary: $75,000 - $99,999 per year

Respiratory Therapist

  • Education: Associate's degree
  • Average Salary: $75,000 - $99,999 per year

Dental Hygienist

  • Education: Associate's degree
  • Average Salary: $75,000 - $99,999 per year

Massage Therapist

  • Education: Postsecondary non-degree award
  • Average Salary: $50,000–$74,999 per year

Physical Therapist Assistant

  • Education: Associate's degree
  • Average Salary: $50,000–$74,999 per year

Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers

  • Education: Postsecondary non-degree award
  • Average Salary: $50,000–$74,999 per year

Computer Network Support Specialist

  • Education: Associate's degree
  • Average Salary: $50,000–$74,999 per year

Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Driver

  • Education: High school diploma
  • Average Salary: $50,000–$74,999 per year

Jasmine Escalera, a career expert at LiveCareer, explained that these occupations are considered recession-resistant due to their reliance on human-centric skills that are difficult for AI to replicate. They involve complex communication, critical thinking, and specialised physical tasks, such as medical procedures, that require human judgment, empathy, and dexterity. She noted that these jobs do not rely on a traditional degree but rather emphasise skill acquisition, career development, and professional networking. As a result, they offer valuable opportunities for individuals seeking stable and fulfilling career paths outside the typical route.

