13 High-growth, recession-resistant careers without a bachelor\'s degree

In an era marked by labour market volatility, economic uncertainty, and the disruptive impact of AI technologies, concerns over job security and rising unemployment are widespread.

A new report from LiveCareer, a US-based résumé services website, highlights 13 careers that remain in high demand and are expected to continue expanding over the next seven years despite these challenges.

Drawing on data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, the report reveals that some careers do not require a bachelor’s degree and offer median annual wages ranging from $50,000 to $99,000 (approximately THB1.6 million to THB3.3 million), with anticipated growth of at least 4% through 2032.