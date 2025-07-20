CAAT warns storm Wipha may delay flights, passengers entitled to refunds

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying from Thailand to destinations affected by tropical storm Wipha, which is currently moving through the northern South China Sea. The storm has triggered heavy rainfall in Hong Kong, Macau, and Shenzhen from July 19 onwards, causing flight delays and cancellations.
According to CAAT, passengers impacted by the storm have the right to request a full refund or reschedule their flights under CAAT Notification No. 101. However, compensation does not apply in this case, as the disruption is considered a force majeure event.
Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates before travelling.
Further information on passenger rights is available on the CAAT website.
Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its second advisory at 5am on July 20, warning that Wipha, currently a strong tropical storm, is heading towards northern Vietnam and is expected to weaken into a tropical depression between July 21–22.
Despite weakening, Wipha is expected to bring widespread heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand from July 20–24, particularly in the North, upper Northeast, western Central region, East, and the Andaman coast.
The storm is likely to cause flash floods and runoffs, especially between July 22–24, in high-risk provinces such as Nan, Phayao, and Chiang Rai. Residents are urged to stay alert, prepare for possible evacuation, and monitor weather updates closely.
Marine warnings are also in effect as the southwest monsoon strengthens under the storm’s influence. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand could reach 2–4 metres, with higher swells during thunderstorms. Small boats are strongly advised to remain ashore.
The public can follow the latest forecasts and warnings at www.tmd.go.th or call the 24-hour hotline at 1182.