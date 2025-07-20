CAAT warns storm Wipha may delay flights, passengers entitled to refunds

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying from Thailand to destinations affected by tropical storm Wipha, which is currently moving through the northern South China Sea. The storm has triggered heavy rainfall in Hong Kong, Macau, and Shenzhen from July 19 onwards, causing flight delays and cancellations.

According to CAAT, passengers impacted by the storm have the right to request a full refund or reschedule their flights under CAAT Notification No. 101. However, compensation does not apply in this case, as the disruption is considered a force majeure event.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates before travelling.

Further information on passenger rights is available on the CAAT website.