Tracking 3 new storms: Will they impact Thailand?

The Thai Meteorological Department updated the tropical storm situation this morning at 4am (July 25, 2025). Currently, three tropical storms have formed in the South China Sea (west of the Philippines) and the Western Pacific Ocean:

Tropical Storm "Co-May"

Tropical Storm "Francisco"

Typhoon "Krosa"

However, none of these storms is expected to move towards Thailand, and there is no immediate cause for concern. The situation will continue to be monitored periodically.

(Please note that the storm paths may change as they approach land, influenced by other factors. The information provided should be used as a guideline for decision-making and preliminary weather monitoring.)