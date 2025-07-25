Tracking 3 new storms: Will they impact Thailand?

The Thai Meteorological Department updated the tropical storm situation this morning at 4am (July 25, 2025). Currently, three tropical storms have formed in the South China Sea (west of the Philippines) and the Western Pacific Ocean:
However, none of these storms is expected to move towards Thailand, and there is no immediate cause for concern. The situation will continue to be monitored periodically.
(Please note that the storm paths may change as they approach land, influenced by other factors. The information provided should be used as a guideline for decision-making and preliminary weather monitoring.)
Thailand Weather Today:
Upper Thailand: Expect thunderstorms with a 40-60% chance of rain across the region. From July 25-28, 2025, rain and thunderstorms will continue to affect the northern and northeastern parts of Thailand. Most areas will experience light to moderate rainfall, with some places receiving heavy rain.
Northern Region: Chiang Rai, Nan, and Phayao are expected to receive rainfall, along with the eastern part of the northeastern region, including Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Nong Khai, and Bueng Kan, as the monsoon trough passes through.
Eastern Region: The provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat, facing the monsoon, will also experience scattered rain. Other regions of Thailand may see occasional showers due to the influence of the southwest monsoon, which is expected to weaken.
Rainfall Situation:
The rainfall has started to decrease, but water accumulation remains a concern, particularly in the provinces of Nan and Phayao. Water levels are expected to remain high for another 1-2 days before gradually improving, assuming no additional rain.
Southern Thailand:
Rainfall is currently low in the south, as a high-pressure system from the southern hemisphere is causing strong winds, especially in the upper Andaman Sea. Fishermen and sailors are advised to be cautious until July 25, 2025. After this period, the monsoon is expected to weaken, with moderate winds.
Forecast for July 29 - August 7, 2025:
Rainfall is expected to decrease across Thailand, with light to moderate showers in some areas. The southwest monsoon will continue to influence the weather but will weaken. Southern Thailand will begin to see increased rainfall toward the end of the month, with calmer seas and lighter winds.