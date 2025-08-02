Border Patrol Police chief vows full deployment, thanks public for unwavering support

Pol Lt Gen Nitinai Langyanai, Commissioner of the Border Patrol Police (BPP), on Saturday (August 2) expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Thai public for their continued support and encouragement towards the Border Patrol Police.
He described the moral support as a vital source of strength for officers stationed along the frontlines defending the nation.
Amid ongoing tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border, the BPP have worked closely with the Royal Thai Army, paramilitary rangers, and other national security agencies to uphold Thai sovereignty and protect civilians. Since the outset of the conflict, the BPP has maintained a 24-hour security presence along the frontier and remains fully deployed without hesitation, pending the outcome of military negotiations.
Nitinai also extended his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to innocent civilians affected by the conflict.
He paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defence of the nation and expressed appreciation to all agencies standing side by side in the protection of Thailand’s territory.
“BPP are not only capable of fighting like soldiers or enforcing the law like regular police, but also caring for the people like civil servants. We stand ready alongside our military and security counterparts in every situation,” said Nitinai.
Injuries among officers and recovery support
The BPP Commissioner reported that 14 officers have been injured—10 directly from the conflict and four from related incidents. Three remain hospitalised, while the other 11 have returned home and are recovering well. He personally visited the injured officers to boost morale and provide welfare support, affirming that once fully recovered, all are determined to resume their duties.
Caring for civilians and displaced persons
Away from the frontline, the BBP continue to support civilians displaced by the conflict. “BPP teachers” have been dispatched to oversee shelters and take care of evacuated students, leveraging their close ties with local communities. The BPP also works with provincial authorities to ensure the safe evacuation of residents and schoolchildren from high-risk zones to government-designated shelters.
Additionally, the BPP has served as a key conduit for delivering public donations and essential supplies directly to affected civilians. The force reaffirmed its commitment to remaining alongside the people until the situation is fully stabilised.