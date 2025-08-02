Border Patrol Police chief vows full deployment, thanks public for unwavering support

Pol Lt Gen Nitinai Langyanai, Commissioner of the Border Patrol Police (BPP), on Saturday (August 2) expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Thai public for their continued support and encouragement towards the Border Patrol Police.

He described the moral support as a vital source of strength for officers stationed along the frontlines defending the nation.

Amid ongoing tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border, the BPP have worked closely with the Royal Thai Army, paramilitary rangers, and other national security agencies to uphold Thai sovereignty and protect civilians. Since the outset of the conflict, the BPP has maintained a 24-hour security presence along the frontier and remains fully deployed without hesitation, pending the outcome of military negotiations.