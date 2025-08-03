His Majesty grants royal cremations for five fallen Thai soldiers

In the wake of escalating border clashes with Cambodian forces, the Royal Thai Army has confirmed the loss of 15 soldiers who sacrificed their lives while defending the nation’s sovereignty. His Majesty the King has graciously extended royal patronage for the funeral rites and cremations of the fallen, recognising their heroic service.
On Saturday (August 2), five of these servicemen were honoured with royal cremation ceremonies held across various provinces. Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Phana Khlaeoplotthuk assigned senior military leaders to represent the Royal Thai Army at each ceremony, which included posthumous promotions and financial support for the soldiers’ families.
At Wat Noen Nimit in Phon Phisai district, Nong Khai, the royal cremation of SM1 Teerayut Sijujai was presided over by Lt Gen Kriangkrai Prasatsuwan, Deputy Chief of Army Staff. Teerayut, deputy platoon commander with the 13th Infantry Regiment, was killed in action at Chong Sai Taku, Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram province, on July 29. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of major general, and his family received a combined compensation package totalling 3,569,461 baht.
At Wat Burapharam in Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani, the cremation of Sgt Amarin Phasuk, a sniper with the 23rd Infantry Regiment, was led by Gen Nopanant Chanpradap, Special Advisor to the Army. Amarin was killed on July 28 near Ta Muen temple in Surin province. His family was granted benefits totalling 2,629,538 baht, and he was posthumously promoted to the rank of major.
At Wat Suriyo (Kam Maet) in Kut Chum district, Yasothon province, the royal cremation for Cpl Torpong Panduang, a clerk with the 16th Infantry Regiment, was held. Gen Kraiphop Chaiyaphan, Special Advisor to the Army, presided. Torpong was killed on July 29 at Chong Sai Taku, and his family received 2,238,905 baht in compensation.
At Wat Sai Thong in Si Chomphu district, Khon Kaen province, the royal cremation for Pvt Sirawit Pinyosuk, a rifleman with the 8th Infantry Regiment, was overseen by Gen Ekkarat Changkaew, Chairman of the Army Advisory Board. Sirawit was killed during operations near Ta Muen temple on July 28. He was posthumously promoted to sub lieutenant, with a total of 2,083,750 baht granted to his family.
Lastly, at Wat Ban Yang Pong Sadao in Lahan Sai district, Buri Ram, the royal cremation for Pvt Teerayut Krajongthong, an air defence gunner with the 2nd Battalion of the 2nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment, was presided over by Gen Thongchai Rodyoi, Army Chief of Staff. Teerayut was killed in action at Chong Sai Taku on July 29. He was posthumously promoted to sergeant, and his family received 2,118,305 baht.
In a statement, the Royal Thai Army expressed its deepest respect for the fallen soldiers:
“The Army pays tribute to our brave warriors who gave their lives defending our homeland. They are national heroes whose names will forever be etched in the hearts of the Thai people. We are committed to ensuring the best possible care and benefits for their families in honour of their supreme sacrifice.”