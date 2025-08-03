His Majesty grants royal cremations for five fallen Thai soldiers

In the wake of escalating border clashes with Cambodian forces, the Royal Thai Army has confirmed the loss of 15 soldiers who sacrificed their lives while defending the nation’s sovereignty. His Majesty the King has graciously extended royal patronage for the funeral rites and cremations of the fallen, recognising their heroic service.

On Saturday (August 2), five of these servicemen were honoured with royal cremation ceremonies held across various provinces. Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Phana Khlaeoplotthuk assigned senior military leaders to represent the Royal Thai Army at each ceremony, which included posthumous promotions and financial support for the soldiers’ families.

At Wat Noen Nimit in Phon Phisai district, Nong Khai, the royal cremation of SM1 Teerayut Sijujai was presided over by Lt Gen Kriangkrai Prasatsuwan, Deputy Chief of Army Staff. Teerayut, deputy platoon commander with the 13th Infantry Regiment, was killed in action at Chong Sai Taku, Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram province, on July 29. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of major general, and his family received a combined compensation package totalling 3,569,461 baht.