Warning issued over dangerous ‘Rainbow Shot’ kratom tea blends

Following the decriminalisation of kratom from Category 5 narcotics under the Narcotics Act 2021, Thai citizens are now allowed to brew kratom tea for personal consumption within their households without legal repercussions.

However, the commercial production and sale of kratom tea remain regulated, requiring prior authorisation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Authorities continue to crack down on unauthorised distribution, particularly as many such products have been found to contain harmful additives.

At the recent National Conference on Health Product Consumer Protection 2025, held under the theme "Digital Economy Challenge for Sustainability", the FDA presented research highlighting the growing misuse of kratom tea in Thailand’s Health Region 5.

The study, titled “Misuse of Medicinal Syrup Mixed with Confiscated Kratom tea in Health Region 5 (FY2021–2025)”, was conducted by Tuangporn Khemthong, Prinya Mapradit, and Natcha Kaewwonglom from the Medical Sciences Centre Region 5, Samut Songkhram.