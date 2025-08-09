Sorawong expresses regret over assault on two Malaysian tourists in Bangkok

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong has expressed deep regret and concern over the assault of two Malaysian tourists, who were injured in a violent incident in Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong area on the night of August 7.

Speaking on Friday (August 8), Sorawong said he had instructed agencies under his ministry — particularly the Tourist Police and all relevant security units, to provide urgent assistance and close protection to the victims.

He also ordered tighter security measures in major tourist areas to boost confidence among international visitors.