Sorawong expresses regret over assault on two Malaysian tourists in Bangkok

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong has expressed deep regret and concern over the assault of two Malaysian tourists, who were injured in a violent incident in Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong area on the night of August 7.
Speaking on Friday (August 8), Sorawong said he had instructed agencies under his ministry — particularly the Tourist Police and all relevant security units, to provide urgent assistance and close protection to the victims.
He also ordered tighter security measures in major tourist areas to boost confidence among international visitors.
The ministry’s support measures include
Assisting the tourists in applying for compensation under the aid scheme for injured and deceased foreign visitors.
Directing the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) to monitor their medical treatment closely and facilitate documentation, foreign language communication, and coordination with relevant agencies such as the Malaysian Embassy, hospitals, insurers, Tourist Police, local police, and other bodies.
Ministry executives are also planning to visit the injured tourists to offer encouragement and reassurance, once doctors permit.
Sorawong emphasised that the Thai government prioritises the safety and welfare of all visitors.
“I wish the injured and their families strength, and I want to assure everyone that Thailand will do everything possible to care for and protect tourists so our country remains a safe and attractive destination,” he said.
The incident occurred when a 30-year-old former boxer, in a state of distress, allegedly doused the Malaysian tourists with thinner and set them on fire outside a prominent shopping mall in the Ratchaprasong area. The suspect confessed to the attack, claiming he had no prior conflict with the victims but acted out of stress due to unemployment and lack of income.