Japanese, African leaders reaffirm importance of multilateral trade

The Yokohama Declaration to wrap up the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, included a plan to strengthen links between Africa and the Indo-Pacific region, in line with a new economic initiative Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba put forward on Wednesday.

The communique emphasised proposals to solve problems facing African states, apparently reflecting Japan's wish to highlight a different approach to that of China, which has expanded its influence in Africa.

The conference, co-hosted by the Japanese government and global organisations such as the United Nations, started in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday to discuss measures to support African states.

"We will work further to expand investments for the future of Africa, enhance industrial cooperation and develop human resources," Ishiba, who served as co-chair, said at a joint press conference.

"We want to contribute to the regional integration of the continent and its industrial development together with countries in the Indo-Pacific region," the prime minister said of his initiative.

The high tariff policies of the administration of US President Donald Trump have impacted African countries. "We reaffirm the importance of the rules-based and open multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core," the declaration emphasised. It also highlighted the need to boost cooperation for the success of the WTO ministerial conference to be held in Cameroon in 2026.

"We also stress the importance of connectivity with other regions such as the Indo-Pacific region," while continuing "to promote regional integration and connectivity through the African Continental Free Trade Area," the leaders said in the declaration.