12 of the world’s most unique airport runways, with Don Mueang on the list

When people think of airport runways, the image that usually comes to mind is a long, flat strip of asphalt stretching endlessly into the horizon. But hidden in Bangkok is one of the world’s most extraordinary runways, Don Mueang Airport, which has earned global recognition for a rather unusual reason.

CNN recently ranked some of the world’s most remarkable airport runways, and Don Mueang proudly made the list thanks to its 18-hole golf course nestled between two active runways.

Of course, Don Mueang isn’t alone. Across the world, there are airports that redefine the flying experience, from landings on sandy beaches to approaches over man-made islands in the middle of the ocean.

Here are 12 runways that make air travel unforgettable:

1. Barra Airport (BRR), Scotland

The only airport in the world where scheduled flights land directly on a beach. Pilots time their landings to the tide, touching down on the sands of Traigh Mhòr before passengers stroll across the shore to reach the tiny terminal.

2. Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), Hong Kong

Built on an immense man-made island, Hong Kong’s airport replaced the legendary but treacherous Kai Tak. With aircraft gliding over open water before touching down, the approach feels like a landing at sea.

3. Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), Thailand

No need to travel far: Bangkok’s Don Mueang is famous worldwide for its golf course wedged neatly between two runways. While no fences separate the fairways from the taxiways, red warning lights signal golfers to pause every time a plane lands. Today, the airport remains a vital hub for low-cost carriers and a truly unique landmark in aviation.