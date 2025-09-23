DDPM reports flooding in 16 provinces, impacting 200,000+ with 4 fatalities

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Tuesday (September 23, 2025) that 16 provinces remain affected by flooding, covering 63 districts, 372 subdistricts, and 2,077 villages. A total of 74,972 households, or 251,382 people, have been impacted, with 4 fatalities reported: 1 in Phetchabun, 1 in Phichit, and 2 in Ayutthaya.
In the Chao Phraya River basin, following adjustments to water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam, floodwaters have overflowed the riverbanks, affecting 8 provinces in central Thailand: Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, and Nakhon Pathom.
The flooding has impacted 37 districts, 279 subdistricts, and 1,556 villages, with 56,205 households and 183,721 people affected. Two deaths have been recorded in Ayutthaya.
The DDPM has directed disaster response teams and equipment from various centres, including large water pumps, flat-bottomed boats, mobile food trucks, and portable toilets, to assist affected communities. They are also distributing tents and Family Kits to those in need.
Additionally, the DDPM will closely monitor the water situation and issue 24-hour alerts via the Cell Broadcast system and other communication channels. The emergency hotline 1784 and the Line account @1784DDPM are available for the public to report incidents and request assistance at any time.