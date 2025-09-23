DDPM reports flooding in 16 provinces, impacting 200,000+ with 4 fatalities

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Tuesday (September 23, 2025) that 16 provinces remain affected by flooding, covering 63 districts, 372 subdistricts, and 2,077 villages. A total of 74,972 households, or 251,382 people, have been impacted, with 4 fatalities reported: 1 in Phetchabun, 1 in Phichit, and 2 in Ayutthaya.

In the Chao Phraya River basin, following adjustments to water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam, floodwaters have overflowed the riverbanks, affecting 8 provinces in central Thailand: Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, and Nakhon Pathom.