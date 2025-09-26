YouTube leads video platforms in driving ROI

YouTube reports that its viewers come to the platform with a purpose, whether to learn, to deepen their knowledge, or to research before making purchasing decisions.
According to the data, 92% of Thai users turn to YouTube to gain a deeper understanding of their interests, a level of engagement that fosters both trust and strong influence.
In addition, 88% of Thais place greater confidence in YouTube creators’ opinions about brands and products than in voices on other platforms.
This trust translates directly into business results. Recent research by Analytic Edge found that YouTube generates a return on investment (ROI) 2.9 times higher than television and 1.6 times greater than other social platforms.
The combination of deep consumer trust and proven effectiveness underscores YouTube as the home of the region’s most influential creators, reinforcing its position as Southeast Asia’s leading video platform with unmatched daily reach.
Sapna Chadha, Vice President for Southeast Asia and South Asia at Google Asia Pacific, explained that viewers seamlessly switch across formats, genres and devices on YouTube. While Shorts have seen explosive growth, jumping from 70 billion to 200 billion daily views globally, long-form video remains unaffected and continues to thrive.
In Thailand, YouTube remains a hub for highly engaging content. Viewing time for drama videos rose 115% year-on-year, while podcast content grew 50%. Consumption on the biggest screen has also surged, with connected TV (CTV) viewing in Thailand more than doubling over the past three years.
Mukpim Anantachai, Head of YouTube Business Partnerships for Thailand and Vietnam, highlighted that viewing time for shopping-related content in Thailand jumped 400% last year. This mirrors a regional trend, with video commerce quadrupling in two years. Notably, 88% of Thai shoppers said YouTube played a critical role in their most recent purchasing decision.
After more than a decade in Thailand, YouTube’s evolution is striking. Video commerce is accelerating rapidly, and creators remain at the heart of this transformation.
Wariya Khamchana