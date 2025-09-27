King appoints Lt Gen Boonsin and 37 officers as special royal guards

The Royal Gazette has published a royal command appointing commissioned military officers and police officers as special royal guards, effective from October 1, 2025.

The announcement, issued on September 22, states that by virtue of the powers under the Royal Decree on Security Protection (2017), the Royal Guards Act (1937), the Royal Household Police Act (1952), and the Defence Ministry regulations on the appointment of royal guards (2016), a total of 38 officers have been designated as special royal guards.