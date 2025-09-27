Chadchart confirms success with 200 cubic metres of concrete poured at Vajira site

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, on Saturday (September 27 2025), inspected repair works following a landslide and road subsidence in front of Vajira Hospital on Samsen Road, Dusit district.

He said crews began pouring concrete on Friday night until around 2am, with more than 200 cubic metres in place. The concrete was poured gradually to control flow and ensure proper setting, resulting in a strong, stable base across the affected area.

Despite rainfall of about 10 millimetres in Lat Krabang and nearby areas, work was unaffected. Drainage systems and water pumps were deployed, allowing concrete pouring to proceed as planned.