Chadchart confirms success with 200 cubic metres of concrete poured at Vajira site

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, on Saturday (September 27 2025), inspected repair works following a landslide and road subsidence in front of Vajira Hospital on Samsen Road, Dusit district.
He said crews began pouring concrete on Friday night until around 2am, with more than 200 cubic metres in place. The concrete was poured gradually to control flow and ensure proper setting, resulting in a strong, stable base across the affected area.
Despite rainfall of about 10 millimetres in Lat Krabang and nearby areas, work was unaffected. Drainage systems and water pumps were deployed, allowing concrete pouring to proceed as planned.
Authorities addressed concerns over further landslides from rainwater by clearing debris around the site, reinforcing a temporary barrier around the construction pit, and preparing backup pumps and generators. While a minor landslide occurred overnight, it did not affect the main structure.
The project is under the responsibility of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) and its contractor, with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) coordinating and reporting the situation. Chadchart said all agencies were working closely to maintain safety standards.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has also visited the site multiple times, including an unannounced inspection on Friday night to boost morale among workers. Officials said operations remain on schedule, with safety measures in place and work progressing smoothly.