SPRiNG wins top honours at 2025 Digital News Awards

SPRiNG, the online news outlet under Nation Group, continues to pursue its mission of delivering content tailored to its target audience under the concept “SPRING UP YOUR IDEAS, SPRING UP YOUR FUTURE.” With creative storytelling that is concise, straightforward and credible, the platform aims to inspire and inform with impact.
Oravan Phiphat, Managing Director of SPRiNG, expressed gratitude to the judging panel, the Online News Producers Association, and supporting partners for providing a stage for digital newsmakers to showcase their work.
This year’s Digital News Awards saw 179 entries from 22 news organisations, a growing number each year.
SPRiNG received the award for Best Video Clip News for its programme SPRiNG SPARK, episode “The life of a hunter: black-clad soldiers with a passion for protecting the border.” The SPRiNG SPARK focuses on in-depth interviews that highlight unique ways of life, aiming to spark ideas and inspire viewers.
In the Best Infographic News category, which drew 32 submissions, SPRiNG earned two honourable mentions: “2024, a nightmare year for Thailand’s dugongs” and “The universe of Thai inhalers: from wisdom to soft power.” Both projects demonstrated the team’s strength in data-driven analysis and creative design, reflecting years of continuous development.
Looking ahead, SPRiNG has pledged to maintain its commitment to producing innovative content, combining sharp analysis with forward-looking perspectives. Its coverage spans pressing social issues, AI and technology, environmental challenges, sustainability, equality, quality of life and lifestyle trends, all with the aim of keeping pace with the world’s rapid changes.
The Online News Producers Association of Thailand, together with its partners, held the 11th Digital News Excellence Awards 2025 on Friday, September 26, from 1pm to 4.30pm at the Platinum Room, Avani Ratchada Hotel, Bangkok.
The event was organised in collaboration with the Consumer Council, Cofact Thailand, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), Google, the Safe and Creative Media Development Fund, CP All, Tri Petch Isuzu Sales, Boon Rawd Trading, Muang Thai Life Assurance, CDG Group, Government Savings Bank, the Stock Exchange of Thailand, and THNIC.
The awards aim to recognise dedication, creativity and innovation in online journalism, while upholding professional standards, ethics and integrity. Winners received plaques of honour, alongside a platform for dialogue on the future of the industry.
A highlight of the programme was the Thailand Media Lab Forum 2025: AI Journalism, hosted in partnership with Google and moderated by Professor Pijitra Supasawadkul, researcher at Chulalongkorn University’s Asian Studies Institute.
The forum reflected on the future of media in the AI era, noting that artificial intelligence has become a powerful “assistant” for newsrooms, streamlining transcription, summarisation and idea generation, thereby reducing repetitive tasks and improving speed. However, speakers stressed that AI cannot replace the core values of journalism: in-depth sourcing, critical analysis, ethics and the art of storytelling.
The consensus was clear, journalists must adapt not by over-relying on technology, but by using AI wisely and responsibly. This would free up time for producing higher-quality reporting. Ultimately, the enduring value of journalism in the age of AI lies in credibility and the ability to deliver distinctive, in-depth content.