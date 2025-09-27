SPRiNG wins top honours at 2025 Digital News Awards

SPRiNG, the online news outlet under Nation Group, continues to pursue its mission of delivering content tailored to its target audience under the concept “SPRING UP YOUR IDEAS, SPRING UP YOUR FUTURE.” With creative storytelling that is concise, straightforward and credible, the platform aims to inspire and inform with impact.

Oravan Phiphat, Managing Director of SPRiNG, expressed gratitude to the judging panel, the Online News Producers Association, and supporting partners for providing a stage for digital newsmakers to showcase their work.

This year’s Digital News Awards saw 179 entries from 22 news organisations, a growing number each year.

SPRiNG received the award for Best Video Clip News for its programme SPRiNG SPARK, episode “The life of a hunter: black-clad soldiers with a passion for protecting the border.” The SPRiNG SPARK focuses on in-depth interviews that highlight unique ways of life, aiming to spark ideas and inspire viewers.