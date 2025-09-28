Ishiba, Lee to Discuss Continuing Shuttle Diplomacy

Ishiba wants to ensure that Japan and South Korea maintain stable relations even after he steps down.
"We need to have the shuttle diplomacy take root. It's important to maintain stable ties with South Korea under the left-leaning Lee administration," a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.
Ishiba will travel to South Korea for the first time since he took office last October. This will possibly be his last foreign trip as prime minister after he announced his resignation earlier this month.
The two leaders first met in Canada in June, and Lee visited Japan for the first time on Aug. 23 for talks with Ishiba.
At the Busan meeting, they are expected to agree to promote Japan-South Korea ties in a future-oriented and stable way. They are also likely to reaffirm that the two countries will continue to collaborate on North Korea's nuclear and missile development and abductions.
The two leaders also plan to discuss regional revitalisation and an ageing population, challenges that both Japan and South Korea face.
Lee has backed down on his tough approach toward Japan since he took office in June to deepen security ties with Tokyo and Washington.
However, concern about the possible resurgence of disputes over history remains. The South Korean side is concerned that relations may worsen after Ishiba steps down.