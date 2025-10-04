DDPM reports 17 provinces hit by floods, 12 dead and over 340,000 affected

DDPM issues flood alerts in central provinces as Chao Phraya Dam increases discharge

DDPM on Saturday (October 4) issued a series of flood warnings for communities in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Uthai Thani, Chainat and Sing Buri, as rising water levels from the Chao Phraya Dam threaten riverside areas.

The dam is set to gradually raise its discharge to no more than 2,700 cubic metres per second, compared with 2,500 cu m/s recorded at noon on October 4. Officials cautioned that residents living outside flood barriers could be directly affected by rising river levels.