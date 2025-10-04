DDPM reports 17 provinces hit by floods, 12 dead and over 340,000 affected

The hardest-hit provinces include: Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Chaiyaphum, Chachoengsao and Satun.
Authorities also warned of continued flood risks across several regions, including:
DDPM on Saturday (October 4) issued a series of flood warnings for communities in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Uthai Thani, Chainat and Sing Buri, as rising water levels from the Chao Phraya Dam threaten riverside areas.
The dam is set to gradually raise its discharge to no more than 2,700 cubic metres per second, compared with 2,500 cu m/s recorded at noon on October 4. Officials cautioned that residents living outside flood barriers could be directly affected by rising river levels.
At-risk districts include:
Residents in riverside and low-lying communities along the Chao Phraya, Noi and Sakae Krang rivers have been urged to move belongings to higher ground, take extra care of vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients, and closely monitor official updates.
The DDPM said emergency alerts were delivered via Cell Broadcast in cooperation with mobile operators AIS, True and NT to ensure timely warnings reach affected households.