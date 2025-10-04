DDPM reports 17 provinces hit by floods, 12 dead and over 340,000 affected

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 04, 2025

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Saturday (October 4) reported widespread flooding across Thailand, with 17 provinces affected, 100,235 households (341,356 people) impacted, and 12 fatalities recorded as of 6am.

The hardest-hit provinces include: Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Chaiyaphum, Chachoengsao and Satun.

Risk zones for October 4

Authorities also warned of continued flood risks across several regions, including:

  • River overflow & inundation (preparedness level): Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Flash floods, run-off & short-term inundation (high alert): Nan, Satun, Songkhla.
  • River overflow & inundation (high alert): Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Yasothon, Suphan Buri, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Sa Kaeo, Nakhon Pathom.
  • Coastal flooding from high tides (high alert): Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun.

DDPM issues flood alerts in central provinces as Chao Phraya Dam increases discharge

DDPM on Saturday (October 4) issued a series of flood warnings for communities in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Uthai Thani, Chainat and Sing Buri, as rising water levels from the Chao Phraya Dam threaten riverside areas.

The dam is set to gradually raise its discharge to no more than 2,700 cubic metres per second, compared with 2,500 cu m/s recorded at noon on October 4. Officials cautioned that residents living outside flood barriers could be directly affected by rising river levels.

DDPM reports 17 provinces hit by floods, 12 dead and over 340,000 affected

At-risk districts include:

  • Pathum Thani: Mueang, Sam Khok
  • Nonthaburi: Pak Kret, Mueang
  • Ang Thong: Pa Mok, Wiset Chai Chan, Mueang, Chaiyo
  • Ayutthaya: Bang Ban, Phak Hai, Sena, Bang Sai, Bang Pa-in, Mueang Ayutthaya
  • Uthai Thani: Mueang
  • Chainat: Mueang, Manorom, Wat Sing, Sapphaya
  • Sing Buri: In Buri, Mueang, Phrom Buri

Residents in riverside and low-lying communities along the Chao Phraya, Noi and Sakae Krang rivers have been urged to move belongings to higher ground, take extra care of vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients, and closely monitor official updates.

DDPM reports 17 provinces hit by floods, 12 dead and over 340,000 affected

The DDPM said emergency alerts were delivered via Cell Broadcast in cooperation with mobile operators AIS, True and NT to ensure timely warnings reach affected households.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy