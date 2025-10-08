Trio win Nobel prize for revealing quantum physics in action

"My feelings are that I'm completely stunned. Of course, it had never occurred to me in any way that this might be the basis of a Nobel Prize," Clarke told the Nobel press conference by telephone on Tuesday.

"I'm speaking on my cell phone, and I suspect that you are too, and one of the underlying reasons that the cell phone works is because of all this work."

'NEW SURPRISES' IN CENTURY-OLD FIELD OF QUANTUM MECHANICS

Quantum mechanical behaviours are well studied at the level of the incredibly small - atoms and sub-atomic particles - but are often seen as bizarre and unintuitive compared with classical physics and its far larger scale.

The Nobel winners carried out experiments in the mid-1980s with an electronic circuit built of superconductors and demonstrated that quantum mechanics could also influence everyday objects under certain conditions.

"It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the way that century-old quantum mechanics continually offers new surprises. It is also enormously useful, as quantum mechanics is the foundation of all digital technology," Olle Eriksson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, said.