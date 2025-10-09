Fire Breaks Out at 38-Storey Condo Opposite Famous Mall in Pin Klao

Reports indicate that several people were trapped in the building, particularly on floors 17, 24, and the 33rd-floor balcony. Emergency responders, including fire crews and rescue teams, rushed to the scene and immediately began evacuating residents to safety while working to control the fire.
At approximately 1.55pm on Thursday (October 9), the Rama 199 Radio Centre received a report of a fire in a residential building, later confirmed to be the 38-storey condominium located on Somdet Phra Pin Klao Road in the Arun Amarin area of Bangkok Noi, Bangkok. The building is notably situated across from a famous shopping mall in the Pin Klao district.
By 1.58pm, the Bang Khun Non Fire and Rescue Station personnel arrived at the scene. Thick smoke was emerging from the 16th floor of the building, and the team quickly began assessing the situation and taking control of the fire. They formed a unit inside the building to assist and evacuate residents.
At 2.03pm, the rescue operation started in earnest, evacuating trapped individuals to safe areas on the lower floors. The situation became more critical as it was reported at 2.20pm that multiple people were trapped, especially on the 17th and 24th floors. Rescue teams continued their efforts to help those trapped, with reports at 2.32pm indicating people were stranded on the 33rd-floor balcony, a particularly difficult area to reach.
Firefighters and rescue teams were working tirelessly against the clock to control the blaze and assist the victims.
By 2.35pm, a foreign male resident from the 15th floor was safely evacuated to the condo’s garden area on the 7th floor.
At 2.41pm, two individuals trapped in an elevator were safely rescued by the operation team.
Further updates will be provided as the situation develops and the firefighting efforts continue.