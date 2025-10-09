Fire Breaks Out at 38-Storey Condo Opposite Famous Mall in Pin Klao

At 2.03pm, the rescue operation started in earnest, evacuating trapped individuals to safe areas on the lower floors. The situation became more critical as it was reported at 2.20pm that multiple people were trapped, especially on the 17th and 24th floors. Rescue teams continued their efforts to help those trapped, with reports at 2.32pm indicating people were stranded on the 33rd-floor balcony, a particularly difficult area to reach.

Firefighters and rescue teams were working tirelessly against the clock to control the blaze and assist the victims.

By 2.35pm, a foreign male resident from the 15th floor was safely evacuated to the condo’s garden area on the 7th floor.

At 2.41pm, two individuals trapped in an elevator were safely rescued by the operation team.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops and the firefighting efforts continue.



