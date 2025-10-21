NARIT invites stargazers to watch Orionid meteor shower on October 21–22

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) is inviting the public to witness the Orionid meteor shower from the night of October 21 through the early morning of October 22, when up to 20 meteors per hour are expected at peak.

The Orionids, which appear to radiate from the constellation Orion (the Hunter), occur annually between October 2 and November 7. The meteors originate from debris left behind by Halley’s Comet (1P/Halley). As Earth passes through the comet’s orbital path, tiny dust particles and fragments are drawn into the atmosphere by Earth’s gravity, where they burn up and create bright streaks of light across the night sky.