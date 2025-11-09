Suvarnabhumi Airport clarifies Israeli tourist’s ammo arrest case in Phuket

In response, airport authorities explained that the traveller entered Thailand through Suvarnabhumi and transited to Phuket on the same day, later visiting destinations such as Phi Phi Island and Phuket before the incident occurred—more than a week after his arrival.

A review of security footage and screening records showed that the passenger’s checked baggage had been scanned through the Explosive Detection System (EDS) during his domestic transfer. No explosives or suspicious items were detected, and his luggage passed standard security screening.

Officials emphasised that if the system detects any anomaly, an immediate alert is issued and the baggage is manually rechecked by security personnel.