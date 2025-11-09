Suvarnabhumi Airport clarifies Israeli tourist’s ammo arrest case in Phuket

Suvarnabhumi Airport has issued a clarification following social media reports about an Israeli tourist arrested at Phuket International Airport on November 6, 2025, after ammunition was found in his luggage.
The incident sparked questions online about how the passenger’s belongings had passed inspection when he first entered Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport on October 27, 2025.
In response, airport authorities explained that the traveller entered Thailand through Suvarnabhumi and transited to Phuket on the same day, later visiting destinations such as Phi Phi Island and Phuket before the incident occurred—more than a week after his arrival.
A review of security footage and screening records showed that the passenger’s checked baggage had been scanned through the Explosive Detection System (EDS) during his domestic transfer. No explosives or suspicious items were detected, and his luggage passed standard security screening.
Officials emphasised that if the system detects any anomaly, an immediate alert is issued and the baggage is manually rechecked by security personnel.
Suvarnabhumi Airport reaffirmed its strict adherence to international aviation security protocols, using the Hold Baggage Screening System certified by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), and accredited by Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT). These systems are routinely inspected by both domestic and international agencies.
The airport noted that the incident at Phuket occurred after the traveller had spent several days in Thailand, and the matter is now under investigation by relevant authorities.
Suvarnabhumi Airport concluded by assuring that it continues to maintain the highest standards of passenger and aviation security, in full compliance with international regulations.