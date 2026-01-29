Rajabhat Poll: Orange leads; red gains as blue slips

The network of 38 Rajabhat universities nationwide has released survey findings on public opinion ahead of the 2026 election. The data indicate that the “orange” party remains broadly more popular than Bhumjaithai. A comparison of two survey rounds also suggests that “red” has gained momentum, while “blue” has declined.

On 29 January 2026, Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University, a press conference was held to announce findings from the Rajabhat Poll on the 2026 general election and the constitutional referendum. The poll was produced by the Conference of Presidents of Rajabhat Universities of Thailand, in collaboration with the nationwide network of 38 Rajabhat universities.

This was the second Rajabhat Poll survey for the 8 February 2026 general election. The poll used online surveys and telephone interviews, with a screened sample of 11,700 respondents, distributed across provinces and regions nationwide where Rajabhat universities are located. Data were collected between 19–25 January 2026.

Assoc Prof Adisorn Naowanondha, chair of the Conference of Presidents of Rajabhat Universities of Thailand, said at the outset that the poll did not collect data from Rajabhat university students. Instead, it surveyed members of the public nationwide, across all occupations, age groups and generations in a balanced way. He said the aim was to ensure political parties campaigning in the election understand what people want, and that the poll was not intended to direct politics in any way.