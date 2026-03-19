China congratulates Anutin on second term as Thai prime minister

China has congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on being returned for another term as Thailand’s prime minister, expressing confidence that the country would make greater progress under his leadership.

According to Xinhua on March 19, 2026, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing welcomed Anutin’s re-election and believed Thailand would achieve even greater success in national development under his leadership.

Lin said China-Thailand relations had maintained positive momentum under the strategic guidance of the two countries’ leaders, with practical cooperation across a wide range of areas producing substantial results.

He added that China stood ready to work with Thailand to carry forward the long-standing friendship captured in the phrase, “China and Thailand are as close as members of one family”, and to advance the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future in a deeper and more meaningful way. He said this would help deliver greater benefits to the people of both countries.