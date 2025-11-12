Four major Chao Phraya Basin dams near full capacity

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) reported that water levels at four major dams in the Chao Phraya River Basin, Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwae Noi Bamrung Dan, and Pa Sak Jolasid, have reached nearly 100% capacity, prompting authorities to continue controlled water discharges to prevent flooding. Water levels in the Chao Phraya River at Nakhon Sawan and Chai Nat remain high but are still below the riverbanks.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department warned of unstable weather in the coming days, with rain and cool morning temperatures in upper Thailand and a strong new cold front expected to arrive soon.
The South will see heavy rainfall due to an intensifying monsoon system. The department also confirmed that Tropical Storm “Fung-wong”, currently strengthening over the upper South China Sea, is not expected to make landfall in Thailand, but will move toward Taiwan.
Chao Phraya Basin dams near full capacity
Chao Phraya River route: Nakhon Sawan–Chai Nat under close watch
Although water discharge operations continue at full capacity, water levels along the lower Chao Phraya River remain elevated.
Authorities are maintaining strict monitoring, particularly for downstream and riverside communities in the central region.
The ONWR confirmed that water quality is within acceptable limits:
The Meteorological Department warned that from November 13–17, a moderately strong high-pressure system from China will extend over upper Thailand, causing lower temperatures and cool mornings.
“Fung-wong,” a strong tropical storm over the upper South China Sea, is forecast to move northeast toward Taiwan between November 12–13. The storm is not expected to enter Thailand, meaning minimal direct weather impact for the country.