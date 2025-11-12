Four major Chao Phraya Basin dams near full capacity

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) reported that water levels at four major dams in the Chao Phraya River Basin, Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwae Noi Bamrung Dan, and Pa Sak Jolasid, have reached nearly 100% capacity, prompting authorities to continue controlled water discharges to prevent flooding. Water levels in the Chao Phraya River at Nakhon Sawan and Chai Nat remain high but are still below the riverbanks.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department warned of unstable weather in the coming days, with rain and cool morning temperatures in upper Thailand and a strong new cold front expected to arrive soon.

The South will see heavy rainfall due to an intensifying monsoon system. The department also confirmed that Tropical Storm “Fung-wong”, currently strengthening over the upper South China Sea, is not expected to make landfall in Thailand, but will move toward Taiwan.

Water situation as of November 12, 2025

Chao Phraya Basin dams near full capacity