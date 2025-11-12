Four major Chao Phraya Basin dams near full capacity

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2025

ONWR monitors rising flood risks as four major Chao Phraya Basin damsๅ, Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwae Noi Bamrung Dan, and Pa Sak Jolasid, near full capacity, prompting continuous water discharge.

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) reported that water levels at four major dams in the Chao Phraya River Basin, Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwae Noi Bamrung Dan, and Pa Sak Jolasid, have reached nearly 100% capacity, prompting authorities to continue controlled water discharges to prevent flooding. Water levels in the Chao Phraya River at Nakhon Sawan and Chai Nat remain high but are still below the riverbanks.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department warned of unstable weather in the coming days, with rain and cool morning temperatures in upper Thailand and a strong new cold front expected to arrive soon.

The South will see heavy rainfall due to an intensifying monsoon system. The department also confirmed that Tropical Storm “Fung-wong”, currently strengthening over the upper South China Sea, is not expected to make landfall in Thailand, but will move toward Taiwan.

Water situation as of November 12, 2025

Chao Phraya Basin dams near full capacity

  1. Bhumibol Dam: 13,397 million m³ (99% full), inflow 88.08 million m³/day, discharge 53.00 million m³/day
  2. Sirikit Dam: 9,302 million m³ (98% full), inflow 18.65 million m³/day, discharge 4.96 million m³/day
  3. Kwae Noi Bamrung Dan Dam: 952 million m³ (101% full), inflow 5.86 million m³/day, discharge 5.18 million m³/day
  4. Pa Sak Jolasid Dam: 918 million m³ (99% full), inflow 13.77 million m³/day, discharge 13.00 million m³/day

Chao Phraya River route: Nakhon Sawan–Chai Nat under close watch

Although water discharge operations continue at full capacity, water levels along the lower Chao Phraya River remain elevated.

  • Nakhon Sawan (C.2 Station): Flow rate 2,999 m³/sec, 0.85 m below the bank
  • Chao Phraya Dam (Chai Nat): Discharge rate 2,900 m³/sec
  • Sam Khok Station (Pathum Thani): Flow rate 2,392 m³/sec, 0.28 m below the bank

Authorities are maintaining strict monitoring, particularly for downstream and riverside communities in the central region.

Water quality remains within safe standards

The ONWR confirmed that water quality is within acceptable limits:

  • Domestic use: Chao Phraya River at Samlae Pumping Station in Pathum Thani meets quality standards.
  • Agriculture: Water quality in the Tha Chin, Mae Klong, and Bang Pakong rivers remains within safe parameters.

Weather warning: cold air mass and heavy rain

The Meteorological Department warned that from November 13–17, a moderately strong high-pressure system from China will extend over upper Thailand, causing lower temperatures and cool mornings.

  • Upper Thailand: Expect cooler conditions with isolated thunderstorms in parts of the Northeast, East, and Central Plains.
  • Southern region: Increasing rain and scattered heavy showers due to a strengthening northeast monsoon and monsoon trough, with a risk of flash floods in vulnerable areas.

Tropical Storm “Fung-wong” no threat to Thailand

“Fung-wong,” a strong tropical storm over the upper South China Sea, is forecast to move northeast toward Taiwan between November 12–13. The storm is not expected to enter Thailand, meaning minimal direct weather impact for the country.

