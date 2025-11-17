Chaiya family completes 600km trek to pay final respects to Queen Sirikit

A remarkable display of loyalty and devotion touched all who witnessed it along the way, as a group of seven citizens from Chaiya district in Surat Thani walked more than 600 kilometres to pay their final respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace.
The group, led by Sittichai Thongsuwan, 27, who carried Her Majesty’s portrait throughout the journey, comprised his father-in-law, relatives and family members.
With unwavering determination, they set off from their hometown on October 26, 2025, driven by profound grief and gratitude for Her Majesty’s boundless benevolence.
Their journey, completed entirely on foot, took 19 days, reaching the Grand Palace on November 14. They travelled under a simple creed - rest wherever night falls - supported by a volunteer in a pickup truck, a teacher from Prachuap Khiri Khan, who helped transport essential supplies. Officials also provided assistance and ensured their safety along the route.
Sittichai described the long trek as deeply moving, saying the encouragement from fellow Thais, who offered water, food and heartfelt support every day, became “a tremendous source of strength” that kept them going.
Loyalty passed down through generations
This was not Sittichai’s first act of devotion. Nine years ago, he cycled alone from his hometown to pay homage to the late King Rama IX. This time, he chose to bring his family so they could together express their loyalty and gratitude to the nation.
Their determination, endurance and heartfelt devotion stand as a powerful reminder that “the heart of loyalty will always find its way, no matter how far the journey.”