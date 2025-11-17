Chaiya family completes 600km trek to pay final respects to Queen Sirikit

With unwavering determination, they set off from their hometown on October 26, 2025, driven by profound grief and gratitude for Her Majesty’s boundless benevolence.

Their journey, completed entirely on foot, took 19 days, reaching the Grand Palace on November 14. They travelled under a simple creed - rest wherever night falls - supported by a volunteer in a pickup truck, a teacher from Prachuap Khiri Khan, who helped transport essential supplies. Officials also provided assistance and ensured their safety along the route.

Sittichai described the long trek as deeply moving, saying the encouragement from fellow Thais, who offered water, food and heartfelt support every day, became “a tremendous source of strength” that kept them going.