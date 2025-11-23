Monsoon hits Thailand as heavy rain drenches South, while North and Northeast warm up

The Meteorological Department has forecast severe weather for Sunday (November 23), warning that heavy to very heavy rain will continue to batter the lower South, while temperatures across the North, Northeast, Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to rise by 1–2°C, with cool conditions in the early morning.

In its 24-hour outlook, the agency said the lower South, particularly Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun, will face widespread heavy rain and isolated very heavy downpours. The conditions are being driven by a low-pressure cell over the lower Andaman Sea and Malaysia, reinforced by a strong north-easterly monsoon covering the upper Gulf of Thailand, upper southern region and upper Andaman Sea.

Residents in at-risk provinces are advised to watch out for flash floods, forest run-off and river overflows, especially in foothill areas, near waterways and low-lying zones where water may accumulate.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea remain strong at 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms. Mariners in both seas are urged to navigate with caution and avoid stormy areas, while small boats in the Gulf and offshore Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore for another day ( November 23).

Meanwhile, temperatures in upper Thailand are beginning to climb by 1–2°C, with morning fog in many areas. Despite the slight warm-up, the North and Northeast will continue to experience cool to cold weather, while central, eastern and upper southern provinces will stay cool in the morning.