Strong winds, 3-metre waves forecast in Gulf of Thailand; Songkhla raises red flags

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 07, 2026

Cold air mass from China is strengthening the northeast monsoon, prompting authorities to warn coastal communities and keep small boats ashore while officials monitor conditions around the clock.

  • A weather warning is in effect for the Gulf of Thailand from January 7-9, with waves expected to reach 2-3 metres, and over 3 metres during thunderstorms.
  • The severe weather has prompted warnings for mariners to exercise caution, and for small boats to remain ashore throughout the period.
  • In response to the dangerous conditions, Songkhla City has raised red flags along its beaches, banning the public from entering the sea.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Southern Region issued its latest warning on Wednesday (January 7), cautioning of strong winds and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand from January 7-9.

Wirote Lewcharoenthrap, an official at the Southern Meteorological Centre, said a fairly strong high-pressure system or cold air mass from China is covering upper Thailand, while a fairly strong northeast monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

As a result, waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 2-3 metres, and exceed 3 metres in thunderstorm areas during January 7-9.

Coastal residents were urged to beware of waves hitting the shore.

Mariners were advised to exercise caution, avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas, and small boats were told to stay ashore throughout the period.

The bulletin was issued at 5am on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Meanwhile, in Songkhla province, Songkhla City Municipality ordered red flags to be raised along the entire beach as a maximum-level warning, banning tourists and the public from entering the sea due to dangerous waves that could be life-threatening.

The municipality said it is coordinating with relevant agencies to monitor the situation around the clock and urged residents to follow official updates closely.

