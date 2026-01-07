Strong winds, 3-metre waves forecast in Gulf of Thailand; Songkhla raises red flags

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Southern Region issued its latest warning on Wednesday (January 7), cautioning of strong winds and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand from January 7-9.

Wirote Lewcharoenthrap, an official at the Southern Meteorological Centre, said a fairly strong high-pressure system or cold air mass from China is covering upper Thailand, while a fairly strong northeast monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

As a result, waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 2-3 metres, and exceed 3 metres in thunderstorm areas during January 7-9.

Coastal residents were urged to beware of waves hitting the shore.

Mariners were advised to exercise caution, avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas, and small boats were told to stay ashore throughout the period.

The bulletin was issued at 5am on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.